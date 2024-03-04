In Photos: Rick Ross links up with Bam Adebayo and Pat Riley at Miami Heat's Kaseya Center for $500,000 charity event

The Miami Heat hosted their 24th Miami Heat Annual Family Festival event at the Kaseya Center. The event is held to support the Heat’s Charitable Fund. Attendees included Rick Ross, Heat president Pat Riley and player Bam Adebayo.

Rick Ross, who has been a lifetime Heat fan, posted pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram stories. The rapper was seen sharing candid moments with Adebayo and Riley during the event.

To make the event even more interesting, the “Santorini Greece” singer also performed for the audience. Moreover, if that was not enough, he also made Pat Riley shake his legs during the event.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Family Festival generated $5,02,150 for the Heat’s Charitable Fund. After the event, Ross, Riley and Adebayo, all took pictures with fans.

Rick Ross with Miami Heat president Pat Riley

Miami Heat player Bam Adebayo with Riley and Ross at the charity event

Ross has been an integral part of Miami Heat culture. He is one of the fan faces of the franchise. Recently, the American rapper also expressed his interest in buying the team, which is currently owned by Micky Arison, an Israeli-American businessman.

Rick Ross expresses his interest in buying a part of Miami Heat

Rick Ross has been a faithful Miami Heat fan throughout his life. Even though Ross was born in Mississippi, he made his life in South Beach. However, it seems like Ross is taking the Heat fan inside him to another level.

Recently, the hip-hop artist sat with former Heat player Udonis Haslem on his podcast 'The OGs'. Ross, along with Mike Miller and Haslem, discussed Ross’ dream of buying a part of the Heat franchise.

Haslem broke the subject and asked the rapper about his plans now that he had enough money to make his dream a reality.

"Oh, you already know I’m gonna keep it real now. I need y’all to walk me in there. Come on, we gotta get us a piece of that Miami Heat. One time for La Spoelstra Nostra, you already know," Ross replied.

He also added that his love for the Heat team and the years of togetherness are what make he want to buy the team. He also said that he wanted to do it for the city and the fans.

Over the years, through his albums and work in music production, Ross has earned millions of dollars. Currently, his net worth is estimated to be around $150 million. With that money, the American rapper can certainly buy a percentage of the team. With Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley on his side, it shouldn’t be a problem for him.