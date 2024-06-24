In Photos: Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Serge Ibaka headline NBA stars during Vogue World show at Paris Fashion Week

Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Serge Ibaka were spotted rubbing elbows with A-listers in Paris on Sunday for the Vogue World show. The three, who once had stints with the OKC Thunder, are some of the best-dressed athletes around. Westbrook even owns a fashion brand that he once brought to the City of Light for a show.

Westbrook’s passion for fashion is undeniable. He may be a polarizing figure when it comes to style, but he is never one who hesitates to wear what he wants. “Why Not?,” his brand’s driving force, is also one of his biggest life principles. What he had on for the said event in Paris was certainly in line with that theme.

Russell Westbrook went on Instagram to share photos of himself, Carmelo Anthony and Serge Ibaka flaunting their respective styles.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Clippers guard came in an all-brown outfit with a matching cap. Ibaka also had the monochromatic theme with his all-black style. Ibaka didn’t have a cap on while his wide-shouldered suit made him even more imposing than his 6-foot-11 frame suggested.

Meanwhile, Anthony brought the contrast with a multi-colored approach that included a cap. He had a casual, laidback style that was a little opposite of what Westbrook and Ibaka had on. The trio looked good and comfortable in their different ensembles.

Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and Carmelo Anthony are big-time fashion lovers

Out of the trio, Serge Ibaka is the only one who doesn’t have an apparel brand. However, the former Toronto Raptors forward has collaborative works with Canada-based companies Nobis and Empire Customs. Ibaka’s pregame outfits were one of the most highly anticipated in Raptors history.

In 2022, Carmelo Anthony launched “STAYME7OTM,” which started with hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts and blankets. The brand’s varsity jackets have also gained traction as value-for-money investments for sports fans. Anthony’s casual style is the foundation of his company, a theme that abounds in the designs of his products.

Russell Westbrook is perhaps the most accomplished entrepreneur among the three when it comes to apparel. “Honor The Gift,” which is based in Los Angeles, California, is heavy into heritage and legacy. The ideas that the former LA Lakers superstar has gotten from attending Paris fashion shows have been put to good use in his brand’s designs.

Last year, Westbrook rented a showroom in Paris to show his brand’s designs and styles to people who want to see what he represents. From bold to casual, the company highlights what the former NBA MVP relishes to flaunt off the court

Also read: In Photos: Russell Westbrook keeps it casual in classic all-white outfit with wife Nina for HTG Women's Styling event