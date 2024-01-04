In Photos: Savannah James flaunts $2000 pink fur coat for LeBron James' 'Studio 84' birthday bash

Savannah James wore a 70s-inspired outfit to LeBron James' 39th birthday on Dec. 30. She posted photos of the bright outfit that elegantly highlighted the fashion during that time. Savannah showed off her 70s look, and her followers loved every bit of her outfit.

To celebrate her hubby's birthday, the mother of three wore a Destiny pink fur coat. She paired the coat with a mock turtleneck with fringe on the hem and sleeves. She sported a blond bob.

She captioned her Instagram post:

"Love a theme! 70’s diva realness"

Look at the photos below to see the stylish wife of the LA Lakers star.

According to sources, the Destiny fur coat is listed at $2,100.

LeBron James has also showcased his fashion sense on social media. He recently posted pictures of himself wearing the Louis Vitton Men's Spring-Summer campaign on his Instagram. Fans loved every bit of it and couldn't help but share their admiration for the four-time MVP.

Savannah James isn't a fan of guys asking for pictures

Savannah James has been in the limelight for quite some time. Given that she's the wife of one of the best players in the league, she can't seem to avoid fans. There was a post on X pointing out that male fans tend to get ignored by James whenever they ask for photos.

However, when it comes to the female fanbase, she's open to it and encourages taking photos. Take a look at the video proof that fans have gathered.

No one is sure when it started as all the footage of it shows the Lakers. The two have been married since 2013, and the 19-time All-Star was with the Miami Heat at the time.

Still, it's better to respect her boundaries as she probably has her reasons for why she doesn't want to take photos with men.

Savannah hinted that LeBron could still be active until their second son is in the league

Fans know that the Lakers star is waiting for his first son to make it into the league before he retires. It could become a reality as Bronny's currently playing for the USC Trojans. But the James family could surprise fans if LeBron is still active when Bryce gets into the league.

In a commercial, Savannah spoke about her husband. A part about her encouraging LeBron to play with their son came on, and she hinted at both of their sons playing in the NBA with their dad.

"Tell them you're not done until you play with your son [Bronny]. Then do that, again [with Bryce]."

Given how LeBron is still actively playing, all three of them could spend, at least, one NBA season together.