In Photos: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander styles for Mercedes Benz's G-Wagon shoot

Aside from his high-level play on the basketball court, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also likes to show off his sense of style. The All-Star guard was recently seen doing a photo shoot with a luxury car.

The pictures of SGA have begun making their way around online. He is seen sitting atop a 2024 Mercedes Benz G-Wagon he had persoanlly customized.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander models atop a G-Wagon

The G-Wagon is one of Mercedes' luxury SUV options. That said, it comes with a hefty price tag. The price of this car can range anywhere from $143,000 to $199,000.

Gilgeous-Alexander has managed to make big upgrades after securing a big payday with the OKC Thunder. The two-time All-Star is in the second year of a five-year, $179.3 million deal. SGA's salary for this year sits at $33.3 million.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulls up to matchup with Dallas Mavericks in style

Like most NBA players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likes to pull up to the arena in style. With the OKC Thunder playing on national television, he decided to bust out a stylish look and noteworthy ride.

For starters, SGA showed up to face the Dallas Mavericks in a tesla Cybertruck. The price of the car ranges from $81,000 to $101,000. His outfit featured jeans, a sleveless tank top, multiple chains and sunglasses.

While he might have dressed to impress, SGA still let his play do the talking. He did a little bit of everything for the Thunder as they took down Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a stat line of 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

With this outing, SGA continues his MVP campaign. Coming up to the final stretch of the season, it's primarily come down to two players. Those being Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging over 31 PPG for the Thunder this season, along with leading the league in steals (2.1 per game). His stellar play in a big reason why OKC finds themselves tied for first place in the Western Conference.

At age 25, SGA is just getting ready to enter the prime of his career. Along with his play elevating, so is his sense of style and fashion. Between the G-Wagon photoshoot and his latest appearance, the Thunder guard is proving to be one of the league's most fashionable players.