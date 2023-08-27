In Photos: Shaquille O’Neal reacts to IG post alluding Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan after FIBA heroics

Anthony Edwards is looking good on the international stage at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA won five tune-up games and got their first FIBA World Cup victory behind strong performances from Edwards.

Edwards' playstyle has been trending on social media with videos going around showcasing the similarities between him and Michael Jordan.

Most recently, Shaquille O'Neal took notice of this and reacted to a post on Instagram that paints Edwards as our generation's Jordan.

While Edwards is still young and has a lot more to prove, there is no denying that there is a similarity in their games. Here is a video highlighting their identical plays:

To be Jordan, however, it is not enough to just make the same plays as he did. It is essential to have an impact on winning similar to the likes of Jordan. Fortunately for Edwards, Team USA is undefeated thus far in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In Team USA's final tune-up game against Germany, Edwards was critical in the clutch after initially being down by 16 points. Edwards scored 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field, 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and was a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line. He hit critical shots in the game and eventually led them to a 99-91 win.

Team USA coach, Steve Kerr, had a lot of praise for Anthony Edwards after the game. He told reporters:

“He’s unquestionably the guy. You can see he knows it. But now the team knows it, and I think the fans see it. But we see it in practice every day. He genuinely believes he’s the best player in the gym every single night. And he’s such a dynamic young player. I think he’s taking a leap.”

In Team USA's recent game against New Zealand, Edwards scored 14 points on 50% shooting and had a team-high 7 rebounds. Edwards has been the best player for Team USA so far, and his performances will only draw more eyes moving forward.

Chris Finch on Anthony Edwards' height since joining the Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards similar to Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards is officially listed as 6-foot-4. However, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch claimed that Edwards has grown two more inches since his rookie year and is now 6-foot-6.

Finch recalled that Edwards warned him that if he was 6-foot-6, he would be Michael Jordan.

Finch said the following at the Star Tribune booth at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021:

“This is a very Ant thing. He told me, "Don’t let me get to 6-6 or I’ll be Michael Jordan."

Finch heaped praise on Anthony Edwards:

“He’s an extremely unique player and has all this raw ability, but he’s very literal when you coach him. Like I say to him, "I need you to go out and do X,’ he’ll do it." We gave him goals almost every game or every period of time, so you give him stuff to focus on and he went out and did that.”

Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game last season. When Edwards was asked about his goals by the Star Tribune, Edwards said:

"I'm chasing my boy M.J., for sure. It'll be hard, but I'm chasing him."

It is clear that Anthony Edwards has big dreams and is moving swiftly towards them. That said, matching or surpassing MJ is a tall task for even the greatest of basketball legends and only time will tell if Edwards can ever reach that level.

