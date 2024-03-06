In Photos: Shaquille O'Neal takes his exclusive $5500 custom 'Shaq-sized cart' on streets for ride

Being Shaquille O'Neal isn't easy as he needs certain things to be customized to accommodate his size. Other than clothes and cars, O'Neal had to get a cart to be customized for him. Luckily, the company was able to make a cart that fits him and makes him look normal.

Shaq loves to get things customized. Nine cars have been customized for him to fit. That includes a Vaydor Roadster, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Convertiblized Mercedes-Benz S550 Sedan. These are just a few of O'Neal's customized cars and now he's adding a cart to his collection.

The former LA Lakers star requested KoolerKartz to make him a cart for his size. According to the website, their regular cart can be around 40 to 55 qt, depending on the cooler or ice chest of choice. It also has a 212cc 4-stroke engine, which makes it relatively fast for a moving ice chest.

The company didn't get into the specifics of O'Neal's cart, but they made it work. They made a series of posts on Instagram for fans to see their work with the NBA legend.

Shaq's cart is packed with a design that will make heads turn. It features "O'Neal" written in front with the number 34 below it. It's reminiscent of his number during his days with the Lakers. It also has a Superman logo on both sides, a logo that has been closely associated with the four-time NBA champion.

The chest has an embedded signature of the former athlete. On top of the cooler, which is where the rider sits, O'Neal's logo is placed in the middle with the name "SHAQ" below it.

Similar to their other carts, Shaq's cart has LED Underglow that adds a striking visual. Each custom cart is valued at $5,500. Usually, it takes the team 2-3 weeks to assemble everything for the customer.

Shaquille O'Neal gave Taylor Swift a custom gift

Not only does Shaquille O'Neal enjoy using custom-made items, but he also loves to give them to certain people. In the NFL, one of the biggest stories in their previous season was the relationship of Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Swift was seen with a luxury designer clutch bag. It was later revealed by the former NBA star that he gifted the "Bad Blood" singer a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber football clutch.

"finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag," Shaq said in an Instagram post.

Even though he was excited to meet Swift, O'Neal didn't waste the chance to shoot his shot with Ice Spice.

