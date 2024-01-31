IN PHOTOS: Vanessa Bryant reveals special edition 'Leopard' Nike Kobe 8 PE

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant has done everything in her power to keep her late husband's great legacy alive. Nike recently began rolling out gear under its “That’s Mamba” campaign in honor of Kobe.

Vanessa recently unveiled the latest edition of Nike Kobe 8 sneakers on her Instagram account. The latest version is in a leopard colorway with faux fur construction. The heels as well as the Swoosh logo on the side have gold accents.

Moreover, the shoe also has white accents on the sole, tongue and heel to complement the leopard and gold color. On the heel and the tongue, Kobe’s “The Sheath” is designed in gold, while his signature is also featured in gold over the black strip on the heel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Through Bryant’s post, it was apparent that the Kobe 8 “Leopard” is PE, which means that the shoe won’t be available for the general public as it is a “Players Edition” sneaker. The shoe is exclusively made for Vanessa Bryant herself.

Posting pictures of the Kobe 8 “Leopard”, Bryant captioned the post:

“Those that get it, get it. Right on time: : autumn/winter 2023–2024”

Kobe Bryant remains in the hearts of millions of players and fans across the world, and his undying legacy continues to inspire many generations. Through these iconic sneakers, fans continue to bask in Kobe's undying legacy.

Vanessa Bryant unveils the Kobe 8 PE/Wifey ahead of Valentine's Day

Vanessa Bryant has not left any stone unturned when it comes to keeping the memory of her husband alive. She has kept LA Lakers star's legacy alive by continuing to run his foundation and giving back to communities through philanthropy.

Recently, in remembrance of her husband, Vanessa posted a picture of Kobe's new signature shoe “Kobe 8 PE/Wifey” on her Instagram.

The PE edition of the Kobe 8 is in rose red color from sole to upper. It features several heart-shaped designs on the upper in a dark red color, with a white Swoosh logo on top of the heel.

She captioned her post:

"My Valentine's Day 'PE's/Wifey's'" and had the hashtag MambaForever.

Since the latest Kobe 8 is marked as “PE” (Players Edition), it will not be available in the market for sale, at least right now.

Kobe's sneakers are among the most sought-after among the NBA community. Although Nike had stopped the production of Kobe's signature sneakers, they decided to resume it considering fans' demand, and to keep his legacy alive.

Nike has released different versions of Kobe's signature shoes, however, due to limited production it has been difficult for fans to get their hands on them.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!