San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama showed off the kicks he'll be wearing as he plays for NBA legend Pau Gasol in the 2024 Panini Rising Stars Challenge. Wemby's shoes feature an interesting design from his idea and have now been revealed to the world.

Wemby has been stellar for the first half of the season. He's played 50 games this season, averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists. As a rookie, he also leads the league in blocks, with 3.2. The Spurs center is a favorite to win Rookie of the Year for his impressive performance so far.

Now, he'll get to loosen up and play an exhibition game with his fellow rookies, as well as a few second-year players. While in the locker room, Wemby showed his size 20.0 Nike shoes, which feature an alien he drew at the back. This is a reference to his nickname.

Check out some of the photos here to see the details on his pair.

Wemby shows off his "alien" shoes

The exhibition game for the All-Star weekend starts at 9 p.m. ET. The 7-foot-4 star will play alongside Jaime Jaquez Jr., Bilal Coulibaly, Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Cason Wallace and Jabari Smith Jr. for Team Pau.

They will go against Team Tamika, Team Jalen and Team Detlef, who has a roster full of G-League standouts.

Victor Wembanyama recreates an iconic Shaquille O'Neal moment

Shaquille O'Neal has had a plethora of iconic moments. In 2018, Kenny Smith brought up an interesting argument between them and O'Neal about gas money.

Smith said he didn't want to buy a certain vehicle because of how much he'd have to spend on gas. The former Houston Rockets point guard said it would cost him $80 to fill the gas tank. By the time it reaches the halfway mark, he'll have to spend money to fill it up again.

O'Neal argued that spending only $20 would be enough to bring it back to its full state. In honor of the All-Star festivities, Victor Wembanyama re-creates what happened to Shaq and Kenny about their gas mathematics.

Watch the video below to see Wemby impersonate the four-time champion.

