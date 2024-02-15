Watch: Kyrie Irving pulls off a magic trick on 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama

Kyrie Irving is quite possibly one of the most skillful players the NBA has ever seen. Many players and analysts have been fascinated by how "deep his bag" of tricks was. Irving pulled off one recently against Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

With around seven minutes left in the third quarter, Luka Doncic grabbed a rebound and quickly gave the ball to Irving. The one-time NBA champion started the fast break and was quickly met by Wembanyama's long arms.

However, it didn't deter Irving, who pulled off a crazy hesitation move to get away from Wembanyama. The Spurs rookie's length still bothered the Mavericks star, so he had no other choice but to modify his shot. It was a crazy no-look reverse layup that got the Dallas crowd going.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Irving's shot:

Expand Tweet

It was another impressive move by Kyrie Irving given how good of a shot blocker is Victor Wembanyama. The San Antonio Spurs star was even coming off a 10-block game, so he was probably feeling great heading into the game.

However, Wemby's length was no match against Irving's trickery. It will likely get replayed countless times today and should make the daily Top 10 plays. It was a great display of court awareness by Irving, who has his own way of making tough shots.

One of the reasons why Irving was so good at hitting tough layups is due to how he practiced growing up. Former teammate Iman Shumpert told the "All The Smoke" podcast last year that Irving used a backboard with missing pieces to find the right angles in making crazy shots.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Will Kawhi Leonard play in the 2024 NBA All-Star game? Latest injury update for LA Clippers forward

Victor Wembanyama rejected Kyrie Irving for the first block of his career

Kyrie Irving was the first player blocked by Victor Wembanyama.

Kyrie Irving pulling off an insane magic trick shot over Victor Wembanyama might be a kind of revenge for the Dallas Mavericks star. The Mavs faced off against the San Antonio Spurs on opening week for their first game of the season.

Early in that game, Irving tried to score on the 7-foot-4 big man who blocked his shot to force a turnover. It was the very first block of Wemby's NBA career, which is a historical milestone for the young player.

Wembanyama is already among the best-shot blockers in the NBA today. With Irving playing in Dallas and Wemby in San Antonio, they will have plenty of battles in the coming years. It would be interesting to see if Irving could pull off another magical shot over the long arms of Wembanyama.

Also Read: "Jamie Salter is like a father figure" - Kanye West wants to 'hang with' childhood hero Shaquille O'Neal and $1.1 billion worth business partner

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!