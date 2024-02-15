Will Kawhi Leonard play in 2024 NBA All-Star game? Latest injury update for LA Clippers forward

Will Kawhi Leonard play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? That's the question in mind for many NBA fans following recent injury news from LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue. Leonard was ruled out against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the team's final game before the All-Star break.

According to ESPN's Malika Andrews, Lue is unsure of Leonard's status for the upcoming All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Clippers coach confirmed the injury before their game against Golden State. He also explained that the injury was not too serious.

The Clippers have ruled the two-time NBA champion out due to a strained left adductor. He's been reportedly dealing with the injury since the start of the month and has been playing through it to help the Clippers climb up the Western Conference standings.

Kawhi Leonard has been healthy for the LA Clippers this season and will only miss his fifth game on Wednesday night. Leonard is having a resurgent campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He's one of the reasons why the Clippers are battling with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder for the best record in the West.

Injuries have been a problem for Leonard since he left the San Antonio Spurs in 2018. He even missed an entire season due to a knee injury in his third year with the Clippers. However, his play has caught the attention of some fans who called for him to be included in this year's MVP race.

Who will replace Kawhi Leonard in the All-Star Game?

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue also confirmed on Wednesday that Kawhi Leonard will need to rest in the upcoming All-Star break. Lue is hoping that Leonard will be fit enough to play in the Clippers' first game back against the OKC Thunder on Feb. 22.

But if Leonard misses the All-Star Game, who should be his replacement? De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were the two biggest snubs in the All-Star Game this year. Both Sacramento Kings stars arguably deserved a spot in Indianapolis, but the depth of the Western Conference squad made it hard.

While Fox is the heart and soul of the Kings, Sabonis might be more deserving than him. He's been a double-double machine for Sacramento and is simply having the best season of his career. He's even in the MVP conversation and currently ranked seventh in the latest MVP power rankings.

