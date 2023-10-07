In Pictures: Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend Mychal Johnson vibes with Drake’s new album ahead of her workout

Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, was seen vibing to the tunes of the Canadian rapper, Drake, before her workout session. Johnson posted a photo of her listening to the song by Drake in the car which was followed up by a video of gym equipment.

The songs by the famed rapper can get one energized. Interestingly, the song that Johnson posted "Members Only," doesn't give off a burst of energy. Instead, the song is more suited for a grounded mood. The new Drake track from his new album, "For All The Dogs" seems to be Mychal's taste.

Mychal Thompson listens to Drake pre-workout

Still, any Drake songs could fit the moment as long as one enjoys them. As for this, Thompson enjoyed the vibes that the song gave off.

Who is Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend, Mychal Johnson?

Johnson has been Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend even before the NBA star was drafted into the NBA. Per reports, they started dating in 2013 and have been together ever since. She was a former Notre Dame basketball player during college and has a strong presence on social media.

Together, they share two daughters, Amyah and Alayah Milan. Amyah was born in October 2018 and followed up with a second daughter in April 2021.

Last season, Wiggins didn't play for a good portion of the season due to personal reasons. He had to take care of his father, who was suffering from health conditions. The NBA star didn't address why he wasn't with the Warriors at the time, so there were nasty rumors about him and his family.

According to a TikTok account, Johnson had been allegedly cheating on the former Rookie of the Year. The account showed that their two daughters aren't exactly his. Instead, the star had been allegedly raising his best friend's two daughters, hinting that Mychal cheated on Andrew before.

The rumor went around and even reached Wiggins' girlfriend. After the rumor reached her, she subtly addressed it on X.

"Literally the farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this."

Fortunately, those rumors were eliminated and fans later found out it to be baseless. The rumor could've ruined the couple, but due to their long relationship, they didn't let it sway them.

Johnson is active on social media, as she has 14.3k followers on X. On Instagram, however, she has more followers, with 34.3k followers. She also has a decent following on TikTok, with 2,684.

She often posts things related to beauty and workouts, promoting a healthy lifestyle, and being a good social media influencer.

