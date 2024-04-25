In Pictures: Gabrielle Union-Wade and husband Dwyane Wade spend spectacular moongazing date night together

Gabrielle Union-Wade shared snapshots of her moonlight date night with her husband, Dwyane Wade. It was a wine and doughnuts kind of date night as the power couple spent quality time moongazing. The 'Bring it On' star was seen posing with her wine glass, while Wade was all smiles in one of the pictures.

The former Miami Heat star was seen sporting a floral-printed sweater and a beanie, and the pair enjoyed a glass of wine while admiring a full moon. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Moongazing with my ♥️".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three-time NBA champ even responded to his wife's post with a simple, but wholesome reply saying, "A pink moon kinda evening." Wade and Union have been one of the NBA couples going strong since their marriage in 2014.

Their date night comes on the back of a luxury family getaway a few weeks ago with their daughter Kaaviya. The two first met when they were invited to co-host a Super Bowl party in 2007. They hit it off and got engaged in 2013, marrying a year later.

Gabrielle Union revealed what she saw in Dwyane Wade

By her admission, Gabrielle Union-Wade said her husband's resume back in the day "looked like crap." Dwyane Wade, then, was going through a divorce and was nine years younger than the actress. However, she did consider giving the Heat legend a chance, as she told Glamour:

“Turned out he’d been on his own since he was 15. He had wisdom that comes with facing an insane amount of adversity. He’s sweet, funny, honest about his shortcomings. When I put my preconceived notions to the side, I found someone cool.”

While the couple did have their differences, they did make it work and are now a picture of happiness as seen in their social media posts.

On the court, Wade was a phenom and a bonafide franchise legend who spent the majority of his 16-year career with the Heat. He ended his decorated career as a 13-time NBA All-Star, an eight-time All-NBA Team, and a three-time member of the All-Defensive Team. He also made the Hall of Fame and was named in the 75th NBA anniversary side.

Dwyane Wade also leads Miami as the all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made, and shots taken. Widely regarded as one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, the former star is now set to get his statue at the Kaseya Center later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback