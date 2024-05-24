In Pictures: Kyle Kuzma and girlfriend Winnie Harlow turn heads at Cannes Film Festival with spectacular outfits

Washington Wizards star forward Kyle Kuzma and girlfriend Winnie Harlow hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this week and were an instant hit under the glitz and glamour. The one-time NBA champion looked dapper in a black-and-white ensemble, while Harlow turned heads in her corset dress with a long train by Zuhair Murad Couture, as they attended the premiere of The Count of Monte Cristo on Wednesday at the prestigious film festival.

Harlow shared photos of their red carpet appearance on her Instagram, with a witty caption:

"Cannes I take you on a date daddy?"

Kuzma is already in the offseason after the Wizards missed out on the playoff bus for the third straight year. They ended their campaign with a 15-67 record, ranking second-worst in the entire league.

The former Utah star played in his third season in the Capitol, where he averaged career-highs of 22.2 points and 4.2 assists, along with 6.6 rebounds in 33 minutes across 70 games. Despite being the subject of trade talks leading up to the February deadline, nothing concrete materialized.

Prior to joining the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma spent his first four years in the NBA with the LA Lakers, where he won a title in 2020 while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow keeping it steady since 2020

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow made their relationship official in 2020, and ever since, they've been committed to nurturing it with love and dedication.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, Harlow shared what makes her relationship with the NBA star click:

"I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He's so All-American, super sweet."

Their love blossomed through Instagram in early 2020, with the onset of the pandemic. Kyle Kuzma sent Harlow a message, leading to regular conversations and eventual plans for an in-person meeting. Upon meeting, they found an instant connection and started dating.

Harlow is a popular Canadian supermodel and influencer. She is a staunch advocate of inclusive beauty, embracing her Vitiligo.

Her keen sense of style has also influenced Kyle Kuzma, who acknowledged it in an interview with Highsnobiety, saying:

"One thing I have learned is how to completely finish a look correctly. Winnie is very detailed with every single thing, [from] what the accessories look like [to] what attitude to rock with it. She's really leveled up my energy."

Harlow, one of the finalists on America's Top Next Model in 2014 is 29 years old, a year older than Kuzma, who is 28.