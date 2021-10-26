"In a slam dunk contest with Zion, I'd bet on Ja" - Chris Broussard expresses admiration for Ja Morant, compares him favorably over Zion Williamson

Ja Morant has established himself as one of the best young guards in the league. He is expected to make his first All-Star appearance considering the blistering start he has had to the 2021-22 season.

The Memphis Grizzlies cornerstone recently dropped 40 on title favorites the Los Angeles Lakers. Morant was by far the best player on a court that featured four future Hall-of-Famers. This reignited the Ja Morant vs Zion Williamson conversation with people leaning toward the former lately due to Zion's injury history and Ja's elevated level of play.

There has been a huge debate ever since Morant came into the league about who would be a better pick in terms of long-term potential between him and Zion Williamson. The latter was eventually the number one pick during the 2019 NBA draft. Zion looked to have had the upper hand in those debates after making his first All-Star appearance last season. However, considering the way Ja has started out and Williamson's injury history, analysts, fans and former players seem to be leaning the other way.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard is one such analyst who made the case for picking Ja Morant over Zion Williamson. Broussard called him the real jewel of the 2019 draft and adding that he would pick Ja over Zion in a dunk contest. Here is what he had to say:

"Ja Morant was on the court with 4 Top 75 players of all time & he looked like the best player on the floor. ... He's the real jewel of the 2019 draft. He's the truth. In a slam dunk contest with Zion, I'd bet on Ja."— @Chris_Broussard on Morant's 40 & 10 performance vs Lakers

Ja Morant has a unique opportunity to elevate his game while looking to guide the Memphis Grizzlies into the playoffs in a loaded Western Conference.

Can Ja Morant guide the Memphis Grizzlies to the playoffs in a stacked West?

Ja Morant attempting to score after driving past Anthony Davis

Ja Morant has made a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season. He will have to sustain his elite level of play if the Grizzlies are expected to qualify for the post-season considering how stacked the Western Conference is.

Morant has the capability to take games over but will need the support of teammates such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and De'Anthony Melton for Memphis to make a serious run. The Grizzlies bench will also have to do a much better job after a dismal performance which allowed the Lakers to get back into the game despite good performances from their starters.

Ja Morant this season:
37 Points - 6 Assists - 58% FG

28 Points - 8 Assists - 52% FG
40 Points - 10 Assists - 62% FG
Taking another leap.

40 Points - 10 Assists - 62% FGTaking another leap. 😤🔥 https://t.co/TNPZpikFIz

The Grizzlies have one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the league, but after getting their first taste of playoff experience last season they will be hungry for more.

