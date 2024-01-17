Indiana Pacers depth chart updated: How does team line up looks after trading for Pascal Siakam?

Pascal Siakam is making his way to the Indiana Pacers, as the trade was finalized earlier on Wednesday. The Toronto Raptors have traded their two-time All-Star in exchange for role players and multiple first-round picks. Talks about the move started yesterday, and it finally fell through earlier today.

In exchange for Siakam, the Raptors are acquiring Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks. Sources say the New Orleans Pelicans is the third team involved in the deal. The Pelicans are trading Kira Lewis to the Raptors and are sending a 2024 second-round pick to the Pacers.

Looking at Indiana's roster now, the team might make a few adjustments to its starting lineup. Before the trade, the Pacers started with Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner and Brown. Toppin might be put on the bench this time, and Bennedict Mathurin could take over the starting small forward spot.

The Pacers could have a starting five of Haliburton, Hield, Mathurin, Pascal Siakam and Turner once the defensive forward gets a chance to play his first game with the team.

Aaron Nesmith could also be put in the lineup of starters, which will make it an interesting group. The Pacers have improved their lineup this season and can now make enough noise in the Eastern Conference as an underdog team.

Indiana Pacers are optimistic that Siakam will sign a new deal with them

While talks about the trade went on yesterday, there were reports that the Indiana Pacers were pushing to make the deal a reality. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pacers "feel pretty strongly" that Siakam will sign a new contract with them once the trade is finalized.

"Siakam is a pending free agent, $38 million expiring contract and that gives them some leverage in terms of where could he end up and him signaling to a team that wants a trade for him whether he's gonna sign or not," Charania said.

"They feel pretty strongly, I'm told, about trying to re-sign Siakam as a free agent and that plays a part in this."

The Pacers look forward to building a competitive group around Haliburton to compete in the Eastern Conference. After making it to the final round of the In-Season Tournament, fans were able to see the potential that the young star has to lead the team to great heights.

There haven't been any reports about when Siakam's debut will be, but there's optimism that he will suit up as soon as he arrives in Indiana. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

