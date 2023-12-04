Indiana Pacers Injury Report (Dec 4): Latest update on Myles Turner and Bruce Brown Jr.'s availability

The Indiana Pacers square off with the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Monday. This is not the first time the two teams will be meeting this season, with the Celtics prevailing by a huge 41 points during their first encounter.

This game will take place at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the top-off happening at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston have the television broadcast rights, and the online live stream will be available to NBA League Pass subscribers.

After being blown away in their first game against the Celtics, the Pacers will need to bring their best game to move on to face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the semifinals.

According to the Pacers' injury report, there are three players in the list. The biggest name is franchise point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is marked as 'questionable' due to a knee injury.

The other two on the bubble if they play are Obi Toppin and Jalen Smith. The three are game-time decisions, and their status may change a few hours before the game.

That means that the rest of the Indiana Pacers, including Bruce Brown and Myles Turner, are all available to play the Boston Celtics.

Rick Carlisle wants Indiana Pacers fans to bring their loudest version vs Celtics

The Indiana Pacers are coming to the Boston Celtics game with something to prove, not just to fans but to themselves, as they see it as a measuring stick on the team's long-term potential.

The Pacers allowed the Celtics to score 155 points in their previous encounter. Coach Rick Carlisle needs the city of Indiana to rally behind their basketball team to maximize homecourt advantage.

"I just want to make every appeal I can to our fans that we need the loudest building possible," Carlisle said.

"To show you that no good deed goes unpunished, we draw the team with the best record in basketball. But we do get to play them at home. So that's something important. We need our building to be as loud and raucous as it possibly can and we need to throw a game out there that's exceptional."

The Indiana Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 144-129 win against reigning East champions, Miami Heat.