"Indirectly called out podcast p and Westbrick": Fans react as James Harden seemingly 'fires shot' at former teammates

NBA fans reacted to James Harden seemingly firing shots at his former LA Clippers teammates in his recent comments. An X post from Legion Hoops claimed that when Clippers beat writer Joey Linn asked Harden about the difference between this year's Clippers team and the 2023-24 roster, the 2018 NBA MVP had an interesting answer.

Harden claimed that the players were the major difference between the two teams.

"Personnel," Harden said. "You guys know. You know the players we had last year."

Last year, the Clippers had Paul George and Russell Westbrook on the roster. During the offseason, George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers and Westbrook went with the Denver Nuggets.

Reacting to the post on X, some fans construed the comment from Harden as indirect shots at PG and Westbrook.

"He just indirectly called out podcast p and Westbrick," the fan said.

"Free from the shackles of Westbrick and PeeGee," another fan wrote.

"Shots fired," one fan said.

Some fans fact-checked and said that, compared to the Clippers' 7th seeding this season, the team was the 4th seed last year. So Harden was probably not dissing the players of the previous team. He could simply have meant that nothing had changed in the team other than a few faces.

"Correct me if I’m misremembering, but weren’t they the 4 seed last year and aren’t they the 7 seed right now?" the fan wrote.

"They were the 4th seed last year and in the play in tournament this year," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, one fan slammed Harden for throwing his former teammates under the bus.

"He always throwing former teammates under the bus that's why he's RINGLESS 👎🏾," the fan wrote.

However, some fans still strongly believe that the Clippers would have a great postseason this year.

Clippers' Nicolas Batum revealed James Harden's impact on the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard missed the first 34 games of the 2024-25 season. During his absence, the Clippers went 19-15 behind James Harden, who took the leadership role, both in the locker room and on the court.

During this time, James Harden not only elevated his scoring game but also helped his teammates elevate their games with his playmaking. His teammate Nicolas Batum showered praise on Harden for keeping the team afloat during Leonard's absence.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Batum said that although James Harden couldn't bring back his offense from his Houston Rockets days, the 2018 MVP's playmaking has been benefitting his teammates.

"He's going to put you in a good position," Batum said. "When he has the ball, he's going to initiate the offense. He's going to find you. If you're open, he's going to find you. And he's going to shoot it sometimes."

"When you're open, he'll get you a good shot. You have to take it because it might be the best shot. He's going to give you the ball because he trusts everybody on this team. He's been doing a good job so far this year."

Batum also commended Harden's leadership in the locker room. The Clippers player said that Harden has been the key to communication between players and the coaching staff this season.

