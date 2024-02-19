Insider drops San Francisco 2025 NBA All-Star logo's first visual

The logo for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, California has been revealed. The Golden State Warriors are set to host next year's All-Star festivities at the Chase Center. An NBA insider has unveiled the logo featuring the city's famous Golden Gate Bridge.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, the logo of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco has the Warriors colors of blue and yellow. A silhouette of the Golden Gate Bridge is present, as well as a sun possibly rising in the middle of the structure.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14 to 16 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The All-Star Game will be held at the Chase Center, home of the Warriors. Other events will be at different locations such as the Moscone Convention Center, Oakland Arena or formerly known as the Oracle Arena, and The Facility, which is the training facility of the Warriors.

Steph Curry excited for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors just played in his 10th All-Star Game on Sunday. Curry finished with 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists, but the Western Conference lost to the Eastern Conference 211-186.

But regardless of the outcome of this year's All-Star Game, Curry is already excited for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. He is looking forward to having the festivities back in the San Francisco Bay Area for the first time since 2000. The highlight of that All-Star Weekend was Vince Carter's legendary performance at the Slam Dunk Contest.

"I'm extremely excited," Curry said. "2019, I think it was, I got to go home to Charlotte and feel the love of my hometown and kind of embrace that experience, and I imagine it's going to be that plus a whole lot more. Hosted in the Bay for the first time since 2000."

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend was a success

Damian Lillard was the biggest winner of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend was a success despite some unhappy folks on the internet. All-Star Saturday was exciting due to the Rising Stars Challenge and the 3-Point Contest. Team Pacers took home the Rising Stars Trophy, while Lillard won his second straight 3-point crown.

The Slam Dunk Contest was not a dud, with Jaylen Brown proving that All-Stars can participate and have fun at the event. Mac McClung claimed his second Slam Dunk trophy in two years. Lillard was the winner of the weekend after receiving the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP for the first time in his career.

