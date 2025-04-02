Insider proposes radical change to 3-point line as bricks take over the NBA

The NBA has evolved many times throughout its 78-year history, from the addition of the 3-point line to the expansion of the lane and adding new teams to the league. However, the popularity of the 3-pointer might have gone too far, leading one NBA insider to propose a rule change that would save the league from many missed threes.

Ad

With players like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard shooting the ball deeper than ever, teams around the league have had to shift their offensive approach to keep up with the best teams. Shooting from deep is at a higher rate but not every player is created equally as a shooter, resulting in more misses from 3-point range than from inside the arc.

The problem, according to The Ringer reporter Kirk Goldsberry, is that the 3-point line, introduced in 1979 by then-NBA commissioner Larry O'Brien, is no longer fit in today's game. Players and coaches have leaned into analytics and have crafted their offensive strategies around shooting threes or getting to the rim, all but eliminating the midrange area to maximize efficiency.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Goldsberry proposed a potential solution to the problem that would promote more player movement and offensive strategy: eliminating corner threes and backing up the 3-point line. According to him, NBA players are more than capable of making longer 3-pointers, shooting 35.0% as a league from 25 feet or further this season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

His proposal would force NBA teams to rethink their offensive attack, bringing back the value of the midrange shot that was prevalent in the league earlier this century. Additionally, it would quell complaints from fans and former players that the game has become monotonous as teams shoot mostly threes all game.

Ad

Which NBA teams would be affected most if the 3-point line is moved?

While the Boston Celtics have shown a commitment to living or dying by the 3-pointer than anyone else in the league, Kirk Goldsberry's rule change is likely to affect other teams more based on roster construction. The Celtics have multiple players, led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who are comfortable operating in the midrange area instead of relying on catch-and-shoot threes.

Ad

Other teams, like the Atlanta Hawks or Indiana Pacers, could struggle more if corner threes are removed from the game in favor of a deeper 3-point line because they rely heavily on their playmaking guards. If Trae Young or Tyrese Haliburton don't have the luxury of shooters spacing the floor for them, it will likely be more difficult for them to generate open shots for their teammates.

While a majority of the league would take some time to adjust to Goldsberry's new 3-point line, teams more focused on midrange and interior scoring could adapt more easily. The OKC Thunder and Phoenix Suns are led by players who operate well in the midrange and could lead their offenses just as well, regardless of where the new 3-point line is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.