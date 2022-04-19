"Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total" - Nick Wright suggests Nikola Jokic and Steve Nash are "not all timers", should have 0 MVPs

Nick Wright has not been an advocate of Nikola Jokic winning the MVP for the second time in a row. He added Jokic and Steve Nash to his list of undeserving MVPs and stated his displeasure with Jokic and Nash receiving more MVP trophies than Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Paul combined.
The Joker is on his way to winning his second MVP award, courtesy of his historic season. Jokic scored 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 500 assists, making him the first player in league history to do so. Wright, who has some of the most wild takes in sports media, did not back out from expressing his views about Jokic. He sent out a tweet, which read:
"In a just world, Jokic & Nash, 2 greats but not all timers, would have 0 MVPs. In that world, Shaq wins in '05 & has 2, Kobe wins in '06 & has 2, CP3 win in '21, and Embiid wins this year. Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total. Damn shame."
Nikola Jokic has been subject to a lot of criticism due to the Nuggets' poor run of form in the playoffs. The team lost both their games by 16 and 20 points respectively. Jokic managed to score 25 and 26 points respectively, but did not look as impactful as he was in the regular season.
Having carried the Nuggets on his shoulders without the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, he has certainly done enough to win the award, but yet another postseason failure would definitely be a big setback for the Serbian.
Is Nikola Jokic the deserved MVP of the 2021-22 NBA season?
Nikola Jokic had a lot of responsibilities coming into the new season as he was the sole star on the Nuggets team. Jamal Murray was indefinitely ruled out due to an ACL injury, while Michael Porter Jr. suffered a back injury, ruling him out for the season.
Jokic and the Nuggets started the season slowly, but as the games went by, they picked up good momentum. The Serbian not only looked good on the offensive end, but also started to perform on the defensive side as well. He was a triple-double threat on a nightly basis and playing alongside Will Barton, Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were slowly making a lot of noise in the West.
Nikola Jokic ended the season averaging 27.1 PPG, 13 .8 RPG and 7.9 APG for the season. His performance without the two primary stars was commendable and helped him earn MVP considerations. The likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo have also had MVP worthy seasons, but the way Jokic has led the All-Star less Nuggets was really stunning, which is why he is close to getting to his second consecutive MVP trophy.