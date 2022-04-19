"Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total" - Nick Wright suggests Nikola Jokic and Steve Nash are "not all timers", should have 0 MVPs

Nick Wright has not been an advocate of Nikola Jokic winning the MVP for the second time in a row. He added Jokic and Steve Nash to his list of undeserving MVPs and stated his displeasure with Jokic and Nash receiving more MVP trophies than Kobe Bryant, Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal and Chris Paul combined.

The Joker is on his way to winning his second MVP award, courtesy of his historic season. Jokic scored 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 500 assists, making him the first player in league history to do so. Wright, who has some of the most wild takes in sports media, did not back out from expressing his views about Jokic. He sent out a tweet, which read:

"In a just world, Jokic & Nash, 2 greats but not all timers, would have 0 MVPs. In that world, Shaq wins in '05 & has 2, Kobe wins in '06 & has 2, CP3 win in '21, and Embiid wins this year. Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total. Damn shame."

nick wright @getnickwright In a just world, Jokic & Nash, 2 greats but not all timers, would have 0 MVPs.



In that world, Shaq wins in '05 & has 2, Kobe wins in '06 & has 2, CP3 win in '21, and Embiid wins this year.



Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total. Damn shame. In a just world, Jokic & Nash, 2 greats but not all timers, would have 0 MVPs.In that world, Shaq wins in '05 & has 2, Kobe wins in '06 & has 2, CP3 win in '21, and Embiid wins this year.Instead, Jokic & Nash have 4 MVPs, while Shaq+Kobe+CP3+Embiid have 2 total. Damn shame.

Nikola Jokic has been subject to a lot of criticism due to the Nuggets' poor run of form in the playoffs. The team lost both their games by 16 and 20 points respectively. Jokic managed to score 25 and 26 points respectively, but did not look as impactful as he was in the regular season.

Having carried the Nuggets on his shoulders without the likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, he has certainly done enough to win the award, but yet another postseason failure would definitely be a big setback for the Serbian.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.



He just got ejected. Nikola Jokic is -45 in two games this series, the worst on the Nuggets.He just got ejected. https://t.co/J1NtCFO62B

Is Nikola Jokic the deserved MVP of the 2021-22 NBA season?

Memphis Grizzlies v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic had a lot of responsibilities coming into the new season as he was the sole star on the Nuggets team. Jamal Murray was indefinitely ruled out due to an ACL injury, while Michael Porter Jr. suffered a back injury, ruling him out for the season.

BBall Index @The_BBall_Index



Metric Ranks:



1st: Overall AND Offensive Impact Per 100 Possessions AND on aggregate, per our LEBRON data

1st: Playmaking Talent

1st: Screener Mobile Defense

2nd: DReb Talent

7th: Screener Rim Defense

8th: Finishing Talent The 2021-22 BBall Index MVP: Nikola JokicMetric Ranks:1st: Overall AND Offensive Impact Per 100 Possessions AND on aggregate, per our LEBRON data1st: Playmaking Talent1st: Screener Mobile Defense2nd: DReb Talent7th: Screener Rim Defense8th: Finishing Talent The 2021-22 BBall Index MVP: Nikola JokicMetric Ranks:🔹1st: Overall AND Offensive Impact Per 100 Possessions AND on aggregate, per our LEBRON data🔹1st: Playmaking Talent🔹1st: Screener Mobile Defense🔹2nd: DReb Talent🔹7th: Screener Rim Defense🔹8th: Finishing Talent https://t.co/AZiSRo2TtM

Jokic and the Nuggets started the season slowly, but as the games went by, they picked up good momentum. The Serbian not only looked good on the offensive end, but also started to perform on the defensive side as well. He was a triple-double threat on a nightly basis and playing alongside Will Barton, Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were slowly making a lot of noise in the West.

Jason Pombo @JasonPombo



27.1 PPG

58.3 FG%

13.8 RPG

7.9 APG



Leads the



Jokic is the first player in



🥇🥇

End the debate, Nikola Jokic is the MVP27.1 PPG58.3 FG%13.8 RPG7.9 APGLeads the #Nuggets in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, and FG%Jokic is the first player in #NBA history with 2,000 PTS, 1,000 REB, & 500 ASTs in a single season.🥇🥇 End the debate, Nikola Jokic is the MVP🃏◽️27.1 PPG◽️58.3 FG%◽️13.8 RPG◽️7.9 APG◽️ Leads the #Nuggets in PPG, RPG, APG, SPG, BPG, and FG% ◽️Jokic is the first player in #NBA history with 2,000 PTS, 1,000 REB, & 500 ASTs in a single season.🥇🥇 https://t.co/uyV444AWEA

Nikola Jokic ended the season averaging 27.1 PPG, 13 .8 RPG and 7.9 APG for the season. His performance without the two primary stars was commendable and helped him earn MVP considerations. The likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo have also had MVP worthy seasons, but the way Jokic has led the All-Star less Nuggets was really stunning, which is why he is close to getting to his second consecutive MVP trophy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy