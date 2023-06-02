Is Adam Silver sick? Finding out more about the NBA commissioner

Adam Silver has been the NBA commissioner since 2014 when David Stern stepped down after 30 years in office. Silver joined the league in 1992 after spending some time practicing law in New York City.

Some of the things people notice about Silver are his height, frame and bald head. One of the questions asked about the NBA commissioner is he sick? The answer is no. Silver is not suffering from any illness and has been skinny since he entered the league when he still had a head of hair.

Here's an image of a young Adam Silver:

Dew @DeWPoints17 TL sleeping. Here’s Adam Silver with hair TL sleeping. Here’s Adam Silver with hair https://t.co/IzXawbVHCt

Standing at 6-foot-3, Adam Silver is taller than some NBA players. Silver's skinny frame should not be a concern for anyone. He's already 61 years old, but appears to have a clean bill of health.

Adam Silver's personal life

Adam Silver with his wife Maggie Grise at the 2018 US Open

Adam Silver was born on April 25, 1962 in New York City. Silver attended Duke University and earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 1984. He earned his Juris Doctor degree four years later at the University of Chicago Law School.

Silver joined the NBA in 1992 and served as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer. He was also the president of NBA Entertainment before he was named commissioner in 2014.

As for his personal life, Silver has been married to Maggie Grise since 2015. They have two daughters together, Louise Burns Silver born in April 2017 and the other born in May 2020 during the pandemic.

In an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Silver revealed what it's like to have a baby in a pandemic.

"My wife and I had a child in the middle of this, in mid-May, a new daughter," Silver said. "And that's the time of year where I would have been on the road. ... The fact that I've been around not just my newborn, but also my three-year-old daughter, and watching her develop over the last four months, having the opportunity to spend time with her every day, having her sort of sit on my lap for a lot of the Zoom calls, despite all the difficulties over this period, has been a real joy in my life."

Another fun fact about Adam Silver is that his wife shaves his head. Silver told Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast how it started during the pandemic.

"It doesn't grow that fast anymore," Silver said. "My personal barber has been my wife these days. I'm not going to show you some of the little marks on the back of my head, but about once a week."

