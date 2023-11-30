Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest update on 8x All-Star's availability (Nov. 30)

Anthony Davis has been playing through left adductor and hip injuries for almost the entire month of November. Davis and the LA Lakers are set to complete their four-game road trip on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the OKC Thunder?

The LA Lakers have not released their injury report for the matchup against the Thunder. They are not required to release the injury report until 1 p.m. local time if they are in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Lakers are coming off an easy 133-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Davis was listed as probable for the game but was still able to suit up and put on a great performance. Fans should expect AD to play tonight since he has played in back-to-back games this season.

In addition to Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers' injury report might also include LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. They have been regulars on the team's injury report over the past few games.

James has been on the injury report for three weeks already, always listed as questionable due to a calf injury. Despite the questionable tag, "The King" has only missed one game since suffering the injury against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10.

Reddish returned from a groin injury on Wednesday night but did not start the game. Hachimura (nasal), Vincent (knee) and Vanderbilt (heel) are also expected to be out since they are nursing major injuries.

Anthony Davis has only missed one game this season

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers

Davis is already among the greatest players, being included in the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. Some fans even thought that Davis should have been mentioned with the likes of Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, injuries have derailed Davis' career enough for him not to win any major individual awards, such as an MVP or Defensive Player of the Year. He has not completed a season in his career, and LA Lakers fans are always frustrated when he suffers an injury.

Anthony Davis even earned the nicknames "Street Clothes" and "Half-Man, Half-a-Season" for his proneness to injuries. But the eight-time All-Star should be proud of himself this season since he has only missed a game and has been playing through a minor injury for almost a month.

