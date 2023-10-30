Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update from LA Lakers

Anthony Davis remains cleared of any injury that could limit his minutes for the LA Lakers' upcoming game against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Davis' presence will surely be needed, as the Lakers, who dropped a tough one in Sacramento against the Kings, return home to battle the Magic, who are getting inspired plays early in the season from FIBA Basketball World Cup champions Mo and Franz Wagner.

The Lakers are confirmed to have two players out Monday night, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Vanderbilt is still nursing a heel injury, but a positive development is that he can now walk on his own again and was even seen practicing, although he is still limited to personal training. Vanderbilt is expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Hood-Schifino, on the other hand, is nursing a right patella contusion, and the rookie will undergo re-evaluation on Nov. 3.

A third Laker, Cam Reddish, is listed as questionable for the team's back-to-back schedule.

Reddish played Sunday night against the Kings, only tallying one rebound in a little less than five minutes of play.

Anthony Davis optimistic about Jalen Hood-Schifino

Jalen Hood-Schifino's NBA regular-season debut is something the LA Lakers fans might want to watch out, according to Anthony Davis.

Davis expressed optimism that Hood-Schifino will have a solid maiden run with the Lakers based on how he observed him during training camp:

“Jalen is one that stands out. I’ve said a couple times to a couple players and coaches that he can really play. He can play. He’s shifty with the basketball, reads the floor very well. He’s a solid player. So Jalen is probably the one that stands out the most.”

The LA Lakers have been lucky in recent years about finding diamonds in the rough, like in the case of Austin Reaves.

Once he becomes available, Jalen Hood-Schifino, the 17th pick of this year's draft, is expected to come off the bench either for Austin Reaves at the shooting guard spot or D'Angelo Russell at the point guard position due to his size.