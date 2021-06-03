Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

The LA Lakers struggled in Game 5 in the absence of star big Anthony Davis. The power forward was ruled out by medical staff for the match following a groin problem. Down 3-2, the LA Lakers welcome the Phoenix Suns to Staples Center tonight for a pivotal Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference playoff matchup.

All eyes will be on Anthony Davis as the fans will be curious to know the status of his injury and if he will be able to participate in this do-or-die clash for the defending champions.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Will Anthony Davis be available for selection for the Game 6 of the LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns series?

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. It is a game-time decision, though, and it is difficult to imagine the power forward will be able to suit up for the clash.

Davis participated in a media interaction on Wednesday, revealing the status of his injury,

Davis said when he’s tried to run and push off in pregame warm ups, his groin has bothered him.



It’s been OK when he’s gone through shooting drills and such. It’s the movement that’s tough, as the groin is so central to basically every movement. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021

A groin strain is not an easy injury to negotiate with in a short span of time. Given Anthony Davis' injury history, it is highly unlikely that the LA Lakers will risk his long-term health. Davis has expressed his wish to play considering the LA Lakers' season is at stake, but it will be a shock to see him take the floor for Game 6 tonight.

The LA Lakers suffered a blowout at the hands of the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 in his absence. They lost the encounter by an embarrassing scoreline of 85-115, with only three LA Lakers players scoring in double-digits. Devin Booker had a stellar game against the short-handed Lakers as he scored 30 points, dished out five assists and grabbed seven boards on 13-23 shooting from the field.

AD said he was holding up 6 fingers late in Game 5 to remind his teammates that the series isn’t over, regardless of the margin of the loss. “We got another opportunity tomorrow to even the series." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) June 2, 2021

If Anthony Davis is not able to start in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, the onus of carrying the LA Lakers and forcing a Game 7 will fall on the shoulders of LeBron James. The LA Lakers talisman had a poor outing in the last match, but he will have to shake that off and steer his team to a win as they attempt to embark on a title run.

