Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Rockets? Latest on Mavericks new superstar's franchise debut (Feb. 8)

Anthony Davis is expected to make his Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. The star big man is listed as "probable" on the team’s injury report due to an abdominal muscle strain. Barring any last-minute setbacks, he plans to suit up for his new team.

Davis recently joined the Mavericks in a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers. His last appearance on the court came on January 28, back when he was still with the Purple and Gold.

The perennial All-Star has expressed his excitement about teaming up with Kyrie Irving, emphasizing that their skill sets complement each other exceptionally well.

"With a guard like Kai (Kyrie Irving), who can score, pass, and drive to the basket, I believe the dynamic aligns perfectly," Davis said. "I bring a different edge to his game, and he complements my style. Together we’ll create some exciting moments on the court."

Meanwhile, Irving is equally excited about teaming up with Anthony Davis, recognizing the impact of playing alongside a dominant presence on the court. The Mavericks point guard welcomed the addition of the former Lakers center, acknowledging that Davis' ability to draw defensive attention will help create more opportunities for him.

Davis has been in dominant form this season, showcasing his all-round impact on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-10 center averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game for the Lakers. He also shot an efficient 52.8% from the field, including 29.8% from 3-point range.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets?

The Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PT).

The Mavericks vs. Rockets game will be televised live on KFAA (local) and SCHN (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

