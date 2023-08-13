Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs Spain - August 13th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Anthony Edwards is an intriguing Team USA player heading the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The 22-year-old shooting guard is seen as someone with great potential, but the question is if it will translate well in international competition.

That was answered when Team USA had a tune-up game against Slovenia, as Edwards held on his own to lead the team to a blowout victory. Edwards finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three steals as USA basketball won 92-62 over the Luka Doncic-less Slovenia.

For coach Steve Kerr, the game took out some cobwebs as the team played abroad together for the first time:

“It was a good game for us in terms of feeling the environment, the atmosphere was great, the Spanish fans were awesome. It was hot in there so our guys were sweating like crazy."

Team USA will get a huge test as it faces the Spanish basketball team next and Anthony Edwards is set to play once again.

During the blowout win, Kerr had a chance to get everyone acquainted to playing under the FIBA rules and experimented with different combinations. He said:

“We rotated a lot of players in there. It was a good night for us. We started to feel the FIBA officiating and interpretations of things, the physicality, and we got a lot of good stuff on tape too, to have going forward.”

Anthony Edwards faces Juan Hernangomez in 'Hustle' reunion

The game between Spain and USA is expected to be a blockbuster with the historical rivalry between the two teams. Other than that, Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangomez have their own rivalry, as both players starred as opposing players in the movie "Hustle."

Hernangomez had the lead role of Bo Cruz, while Anthony Edwards starred as Kermit Wilts, the antagonist. Fans are already expecting both players to relive the movie rivalry in real life while representing their countries.

While fans might expect a clash between Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangomez, the two players are very close, as revealed by Adam Sandler in an interview with Kevin Garnett:

"They were just so close and loving each other then would also f***ing go at it so hard and just kidding around but always kind of like getting nuts or grabbing each other and then in between takes-- those two were just laughing their asses off, loving each other.

"When we wrapped, f***ing Anthony said goodbye first. Like we had another week but he had to leave him and Juancho teared up and saying goodby and love you buddy."

Team USA and Edwards clash with Spain is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and can be seen on FOX.

