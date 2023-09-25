Is there any beef between Klay Thompson & Rodney McGruder? Looking at infamous incident between 2 Warriors

Golden State Warriors star guard Klay Thompson will be playing alongside Rodney McGruder, whom the team signed recently to strengthen its depth. In 2021, the two went viral after the All-Star guard had some words to say about the 6-foot-4 shooting guard.

Thompson was rehabbing his injuries during that time and didn't spend any time on the basketball court. In a game against the Detroit Pistons, the four-time NBA champion didn't mince his words when talking about McGruder.

"I don't know. This dude might be out the league soon." Thompson said. "He's probably mad about that, who knows? (He’s) over here trying to start something like he's a good player or something."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

McGruder has remained silent after Thompson made the comments about him. Nothing was going on between them before that, it just happened that he was the first person that Klay saw. The Pistons guard didn't address or say anything about the incident, and it was solely just the Warriors star who tried to instigate something.

Now, the two will be sharing the court as the Warriors have reportedly signed McGruder to a deal. Since nothing was going on between the two, it could be an optimistic way of thinking that the two would get along well in Golden State.

You might also be interested in reading this: Warriors laidback on Klay Thompson's contract extension amid finalizing their final roster for 2023-24 NBA season

Klay Thompson and the Warriors haven't talked about the star's contract extension

Klay Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors in 2019 and is already in the final year of his deal. After the 2023-24 season, the five-time All-Star will be an unrestricted free agent if he's not given an extension. Thompson is expecting to be given a maximum offer by the team after winning the 2022 NBA championship.

However, talks about his contract extension haven't been discussed, and both sides haven't released any statements regarding it. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, there have been talks, but no official offers have been made yet.

"Here’s where it stands: No official offers or counteroffers have been made from either side, according to league sources who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely," Slater reported. "No exact salary numbers have been floated. There isn’t a rush from either side, and there isn’t a deadline.

"It could theoretically be done in-season, though I’d expect serious discussions (and perhaps an agreement) to come before that."

Expand Tweet

The team is trying to keep itself under the second luxury tax apron under new general manager Mike Dunleavey Jr. With that, Thompson could be offered less money, but seeing as how he is looking to be given a max contract, things aren't looking good for the Warriors.

Also read: Can Klay Thompson play for the Bahamas? Exploring how Warriors star can change allegiance from USA to the Caribbean nation