Is Bogdan Bogdanovic playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? | 2021-22 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Denver Nuggets on Friday. However, key man Bogdan Bogdanovic's status for this game remains uncertain.

Both teams are on wildly different runs of form as the Hawks come into the game on the back of 5 straight losses. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are unbeaten in their last three games.

A victory in this game will be very important for Atlanta, as they have some tough fixtures coming up. A win will give them some relief and help them get their campaign back on track.

The Hawks have retained the core of the team that helped them get to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. An important part of that team was Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Serbian has been looking sharp this year as well. He is averaging 12.4 PPG on 45.6% shooting from the field. The 29-year-old has been looking dangerous from the three-point arc and is shooting 40.7% from deep.

With the Hawks struggling to get wins this season, the scorers on the roster need to amp up their game. They have talented players like Trae Young, Bogdanovic, John Collins and Kevin Huerter, all of whom are capable of producing match-winning performances.

The Atlanta Hawks will look to put their disappointing start to the season aside and focus on producing a good performance against an in-form Nuggets team.

What is Bogdan Bogdanovic's status for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets?

Bogdan Bogdanovic of the Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

Bogdan Bogdanovic's status for the game against the Denver Nuggets has been listed as questionable. The player is suffering from right ankle soreness and was also out for the Hawks' 110-98 loss to the Utah Jazz.

He last played in the game against the Golden State Warriors and scored 17 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard For tomorrow vs DEN:



Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable.

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. For tomorrow vs DEN: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is questionable.De’Andre Hunter (right wrist strain) is questionable.Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out.

Bogdanovic has only missed out on one game this season and will probably be a game-time decision. His impact for the Hawks is massive and if he is ruled out of the game, Atlanta will miss his scoring prowess.

When will Bogdan Bogdanovic return?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Atlanta Hawks will be hoping that the injury to Bogdanovic is not a serious one. With the team looking to bounce back strongly after a 4-8 start, missing out on a player with the quality of Bogdan Bogdanovic will be a huge blow for them. However, the injury to the Serbian is not expected to keep him out for too long and he will probably return to action soon.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee