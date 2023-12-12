Is Bradley Beal playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update for 3x All-Star 

Bradley Beal is expected to return to the lineup of the Phoenix Suns after missing the a month's action with a back injury. Beal is not part of the Suns' official injury report for Tuesday's game vs the Golden State Warriors and hence we expect him to get some playing time.

The three-time All-Star guard is expected to be on minutes restriction, but his potential return is great news for a Suns team that has been dealing with injury woes since the start of the season.

Bradley Beal has appeared in just three games this season and has averages of 17.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 3.7 apg, on 39.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Phoenix has dropped to ninth in the standings with a 12-10 record and will look to snap a two-game losing skid vs Golden State (10-12).

Bradley Beal grateful for the way the Suns handled his back injury

Bradley Beal had to stay out of action for three weeks to recover from the back injury he was dealing with. The superstar guard took his time to recover without Phoenix putting any extra pressure to him to return sooner.

Speaking with the media on Monday, Bradley Beal said he was grateful for the way the organization handled his injury.

Beal said, via Sports Illustrated:

"It was more than a strain. I can't give you all the details, I would be here all day. I probably would have played through the process if I didn't listen to my teammates. I think they more or less gave me confidence and kind of made me feel better about the situation."

He added:

"It sucks to be hurt - nobody wants to be hurt. ... I hate to be in that position but to hear from K [Kevin Durant] and hear it from Book [Devin Booker] like, 'No, take your time, make sure you're 100%."

Beal concluded:

"That made me feel awesome every single day. It frustrated me because I wanted to be out there super bad and I wanted to be out there with them, but more than anything it speaks volumes on their character and their mindset when it comes to us as players."

With the addition of Beal in the offseason, and the presence of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns will aim for the championship this year. With a full roster available, the Suns are confident they will be in a good position to challenge for the championship.