Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on All-Star forward's availability for In-Season tournament semi-finals (Dec. 7)

Brandon Ingram is expected to participate in the New Orleans Pelicans in-season semi-finals game against the LA Lakers on Thursday, December 7. Ingram has been ever-present for the Pelicans this season, participating in 19 of the Pelicans' 22 games thus far.

The contest against the Lakers will hold some additional meaning to Ingram. The All-Star forward was originally drafted by the purple and gold in 2016. However, Ingram was traded to the Pelicans as part of the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

As such, Ingram will likely want to send his former team home and help the Pelicans to progress toward the in-season tournament Finals, where there will be a $500 thousand prize for each player on the winning team.

Ingram has been operating at an All-Star level during the early part of the season. The 26-year-old is averaging 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting 49.9% and 30.5% from 3-point range. His ability as a slasher and spot-up shooter will also help provide the necessary spacing for Zion Williamson to attack the lanes and pressure the rim.

With both CJ McCollum and Ingram on the court, New Orleans should have multiple playmaking options in the halfcourt, which will also test the Lakers' defensive ability, most notably when trying to limit Zion around the rim.

Brandon Ingram has been the first option for the Pelicans this season

Despite Zion Williamson being healthy to begin the new season, the New Orleans Pelicans have often featured Brandon Ingram as their primary offensive threat. The All-Star forward boasts a team-leading usage rate of 30.1, per Cleaning The Glass.

Ingram is also averaging 115.5 points per 100 possessions and has been assisted on 24.1% of his made shots, illustrating that his catch-and-shoot and stampede-cut offense have both been operating at a high level.

However, it will be interesting to see if Zion begins to emerge as the Pelicans' primary offensive option moving forward, especially now he's back in rhythm and his performances have shown signs of improvement.

The Pelicans will be hopeful of challenging for the in-season tournament championship. Their roster is finally healthy and has begun to click, creating a feel-good factor around the franchise and its fanbase. Ingram will also be motivated to prove he can be a long-term piece to the Pelicans puzzle.

The veteran forward has two years remaining on his current $158 million deal. If Ingram can help the Pelicans win the in-season tournament and push themselves into the playoff picture, the franchise will undoubtedly look to extend his stay once he becomes extension-eligible.