Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest on former MIPOY status (Dec. 4)

Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans hope to continue their excellent run in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament with a quarterfinal win over the Sacramento Kings. Ingram is in solid form and will play tonight. The former MIPOY winner has averaged 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in 18 games, shooting 49.8%.

The Pelicans face a stern test against the 11-7 Sacramento Kings. Ingram's presence will bolster the team's chances of winning. The former All-Star forward was firing on cylinders when the teams met the last two times this season. The Pelicans returned triumphant on both occasions.

On November 20th, Ingram helped New Orleans record a 129-93 blowout victory over the Kings behind a 31-point night. He also had four rebounds and three assists while shooting 61.1%, including five-for-five from deep and four-of-four from the foul line. On November 22nd, Ingram tallied 23 points, four rebounds and three assists on 50.0% shooting in a 117-112 win over Sacramento.

Along with Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans will have all their core players available. Larry Nance Jr. and Matt Ryan are the only rotation players out for this game with injuries.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson's availability has kept New Orleans Pelicans afloat

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a streaky start to the season. They are 11-10 entering Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings. The Pelicans have stayed afloat due to stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson's availability.

The Pelicans duo has played 18 and 17 games apiece out of 21. New Orleans has been injury-plagued, so Ingram and Williamson staying healthy kept the team over the .500 mark. Wins are hard to come by in a stacked Western Conference where the top 11 teams have shown the potential of being playoff contenders.

Having your stars healthy and ready to go in nearly every game matters more than ever for any team on the West Coast. The Pelicans have struggled with that aspect for the last two years. The spotlight was on Williamson's health issues, but Ingram missed a lot of time, too. He played 55 games in 2021-22 and 45 in 2022-23.

However, the two seem to be in good condition, which will be key to the Pelicans' bid to return to the playoffs. They have constructed a well-balanced roster around their two stars. Their prospects of making the postseason look good.