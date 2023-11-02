Is Brandon Ingram playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans (November 2)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is listed as a game time decision for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The injury report will continue to be updated throughout the day, and Ingram’s official status could change.

Ingram has missed the last two games of Pelicans. He continues to battle knee soreness as he hopes to return soon. Earlier this week, Pelicans coach Willie Green said the knee issues were not that serious and Ingram should not be out an extended period of time.

Ingram could be in line to return on Thursday night if he feels good after warmups. He is one of if not their biggest scoring threat.

Ingram started by posting 19 points in a 111-104 win over Memphis Grizzlies. He then scored 26 points in the Pelicans' 96-87 victory against the New York Knicks in the second game of the season. Ingram was extremely efficient that night going 11-of-17 from the field.

Brandon Ingram works as a solid complement to Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Ingram and McCollum can attack from the midrange and stretch the defense from three.

Williamson can dominate the paint and score in his atypical, often unstoppable style. He has played at least 28 minutes in all four games this season, scoring 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Brandon Ingram’s status

Brandon Ingram is a game-time decision against the Detroit Pistons. His status will update as the tipoff nears. He is a critical piece for the Pelicans although they won without him on Wednesday against the OKC Thunder.

Brandon Ingram may have rested for night one of the back-to-back and could be set to return for the second game. He could have a big game if he does return. However, the Pistons have played decent defense so far this season despite their youth.

They are 10th in the NBA in points allowed and are letting teams score an average of 107.6 ppg.

How to Watch the Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Pistons will travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. The game tips off at 8pm ET from the Crescent City.

The game can be streamed with NBA League Pass. It will also air on each team’s regional sports network. The Pistons games air on Bally Sports Detroit and the Pelicans air on Bally Sports New Orleans. The games can also be streamed with Bally Sports+.