Is Caitlin Clark joining NBA All-Star 3-point contest next season? Exploring rumors of Iowa's point guard teaming up with Trae Young

The NBA All-Star Weekend 2024's festivities have only recently concluded and already there are talks about collegiate star Caitlin Clark appearing at the next All-Star event in 2025. According to the rumors, there are already discussions that the Iowa Hawkeyes star could participate in a head-to-head three-point contest against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young.

This comes after the first-ever WNBA vs NBA three-point shootout between New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry was a highly successful addition to the weekend's festivities.

At the moment, these are only discussions. There has been no official confirmation if Clark will indeed be at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, with the next All-Star Weekend still one year away from now, these discussions will likely gain more traction as the event draws nearer.

Rumors that Caitlin Clark could battle Trae Young in a three-point shootout much like the Ionescu-Curry showdown aren't baseless either. The Atlanta Hawks' star point guard himself has expressed interest in participating in such an event during his interview with Taylor Rooks.

"Of course I would," Young replied when Rooks asked him if he would like to battle Clark in a shootout. "I've gotten to talk to her, too throughout her college years. We're the only two people that led college in points and assists.

"I would," Young continued. "I'd have to defintely practice a lot more than I have for these previous three-point competitions. Nah, I'd be ready for sure. I'd do it."

So far in his career, Trae Young is averaging 35.4% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Clark is averaging 38.2% for Iowa. Of course, her percentages could be different once she starts playing professionally.

Caitlin Clark has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft

Caitlin Clark will go down in history as one of the most successful stars in college basketball. She now holds the record for the most points in NCAA Division I basketball with 3685 after dropping 35 points against Ohio State on Mar. 3.

Her record-setting performance allowed her to surpass LSU's Pete Maravich who also played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Jazz back when they were based in New Orleans.

Now, it is time for Clark to test her talents against the best female hoopers in the WNBA. Fans were waiting to hear if she would decide to play one more year in college but she has decided to move ahead in her career and play professionally.

Clark has been projected as a top pick for the WNBA draft for a long time now. On April 15 later this year, she will most definitely be taken number one by the Indiana Fever who won the lottery after ending the 2023 season with a 13-27 record.

Fans are excited to see how Caitlin Clark will perform in the pros after her legendary run in college and they won't need to wait for too long now.

