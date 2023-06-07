Is Caleb Martin playing tonight against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Heat's forward ahead of matchup (7th June 2023)

After being listed as questionable before tip-off for Game 2 because of an illness, Caleb Martin became available and logged 21 minutes in the contest.

On the court, he was a -7 and had 3 points on 1-of-3 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. Despite his struggles, the Miami Heat were able to rally back in the fourth quarter to steal a 111-108 road win.

As the series heads to Miami for games 3 and 4, Caleb Martin is not listed in the Heat's injury report. He looks to be available for Game 3 tonight against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Martin's struggles in Game 2 mirrored his outing from Game 1. During the first game of the finals, Martin only had 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. He was a starter during that game and logged 24 minutes as the Heat lost 104-93 against the Nuggets.

So far in the NBA Finals, Martin has only scored 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Throughout the Heat's run in the playoffs up until reaching the Finals, Martin is averaging 9.6 points (46.3% shooting, including 35.6% from 3-point range).

Martin had his best series however against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. He averaged 19.3 ppg (60.2% shooting, including 48.9% from 3-point range) and 6.4 rpg.

During Game 7 against the Celtics, Caleb Martin was huge as he dropped 26 points (11-of-16 shooting, 4-of-6 from 3-point range) and 10 rebounds. He provided an offensive boost for Miami as they won 103-84.

Caleb Martin has been one of the best performers for the Miami Heat in this year's playoffs, despite his recent struggles. If he can get back on track to the kind of player he was against the Celtics, then the Heat has a legit chance against this Nuggets squad.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra replaces Caleb Martin with Kevin Love in the starting spot

During Game 1 of the finals, Martin was alongside the starters as he was electric against the Celtics in the Heat's previous matchup.

However, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made the decision to put Caleb Martin in the bench unit and insert Love into the starting spot. Love has started 17 times in the regular season and 15 times in the playoffs as he brings reliable perimeter and outside shooting.

After Strus and Martin's Game 1 struggles, Spoelstra spoke to the media and said that it wasn't anything to be stressed about.

“They are fine. They aren’t going to get sick at sea. If they’re shooters, they’re not always gonna be able to make all the shows that you want. Then you have to find different ways to impact the game. Our team is not just built on the three-point ball. We have proven that time and time again."

Max Strus was able to bounce back on Game 2 as he dropped 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

