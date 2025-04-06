Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the LA Lakers? Latest on Thunder star's availability (Apr. 6)

Chet Holmgren was considered one of the top prospects in the nation when he was drafted by the OKC Thunder in 2022, and has shown some promising signs this season. Holmgren is expected to suit up and feature against the LA Lakers on Sunday at the Paycom Center, and will be a key figure for a Thunder team that is looking for their 65th win.

Now in his third season in the NBA, the 22-year-old has been a vital component in coach Mark Daigneault's vision for the Thunder. When healthy, Holmgren has started every game so far. He is averaging 14.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.3 blocks per game over 29 starts.

Chet Holmgren has played 30 or more minutes in three of his last five games. In his last outing against the Houston Rockets on Friday, he played 31 minutes, finishing with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He also chipped in with four rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

Unfortunately, injuries have been a constant concern for Holmgren since he joined the league. The 7-foot-1 center/forward missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He bounced back in the 2023-24 campaign, featuring in all 82 regular season games and 10 playoff games.

This season, however, Holmgren was nursing a pelvic fracture for the bulk of the season, and could only watch from the sidelines though most of November, December and January.

Oklahoma City has already locked up the first seed in the Western Conference, but will be aiming for a strong finish to close out the year. Daigneault has stuck with most of his regular starters (including MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) as he pushes ahead to secure the franchise's best ever regular season record.

Chet Holmgren records 10th double-double of the season against Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Despite playing in just 29 games for the OKC Thunder, Chet Holmgren has been a double-double machine. On Wednesday, the Minnesota native logged his 10th double-double of the campaign, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 119-103 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Holmgren started the season with back-to-back double-doubles against the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls, recording an incredible 30 rebounds and 46 points in those two games.

Oklahoma fans will be hoping that the versatile big man can chip in with big numbers once the playoffs begin. The Thunder have set the standard this season, and there are high expectations for this team as they prepare for the postseason.

