Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on Thunder star’s status (Apr. 24)

Chet Holmgren will suit up for the OKC Thunder in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. Holmgren, who has been a key contributor to the Thunder’s 2-0 lead in the series, will start in the frontcourt beside Isaiah Hartenstein. The lanky forward will help anchor the NBA’s most suffocating defense which is expected to be tested in Memphis.

Holmgren has been a pillar of consistency for the Thunder in their first-round playoff series against the Grizzlies. He is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. The 7-foot-1 forward’s two-way impact has been a thorn in the side of the Grizzlies in the postseason.

Chet Holmgren's injury history this season

Chet Holmgren sat out the OKC Thunder’s final two regular season games. Although the reason for his absence was an ankle sprain, the forward has not had that problem since February.

Holmgren was limited to 32 games this season mainly because of a right iliac wing fracture which he suffered in early November. He missed his team’s next 39 games before returning in early February.

Except for that brief ankle sprain, he has been healthy for the Thunder. The team made the right decision to promptly shut him down for nine weeks to give him time to return for the playoffs.

Chet Holmgren has played an unsung role in the OKC Thunder’s 2-0 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies

In Game 1 on Sunday, Chet Holmgren put up 19 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes. He made 5 of 11 shots and converted 3 of 4 attempts from behind the arc. Holmgren played either center or forward and impacted the game on both ends.

Three nights later, he was even more invaluable for the Thunder. The Grizzlies showed more fight, forcing Oklahoma to dig in before cruising to a 118-99 win. Holmgren delivered 20 points, 11 rebounds and swatted away five shots. The lanky star altered multiple shots around the rim.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continue to headline the Thunder, and rightfully so. Still, the Thunder’s dominance has been in large part because of Holmgren’s two-way impact.

