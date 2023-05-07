Is Chris Paul playing tonight against the Nuggets? Latest injury update on Suns' star ahead of matchup (7th May 2023)

In a pivotal Game 4, Chris Paul remains out with a left groin strain that he sustained in Game 2. Paul was seen limping during the game before making his way to the locker room with the team ruling him out for the remainder of the contest. Luckily in Game 3, the Phoenix Suns were able to secure a win courtesy of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 86 points.

With Chris Paul sidelined again, the Suns will be needing another explosion from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. The rest of the team needs to contribute more than what they were able to do last game.

In Game 3, Booker had 47 points on 20-25 shooting, including 5-8 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and dished out nine assists, while also having three steals. Durant on the other hand, had 39 points on 12-31 shooting along with nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rest of the Suns' roster struggled in contributing as no one other than Durant and Booker were able to score in double digits. The team shot 50.5%, including 32.1% from 3-point range.

Devin Booker on the absence of Chris Paul

Before Game 3 transpired, Devin Booker was candid on dealing with the absence of the team's floor general Chris Paul.

“Only time can tell," Booker said. "We’re obviously game planning for it now. You can’t replace what Chris brings. He’ll still be there being a leader, being vocal, but the things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways.”

During Game 3, Paul was seen cheering and giving advice to his teammates during timeouts while remaining sidelined on the bench due to his injury. With the Suns' lack of depth, Paul's injury could not have come at a worst possible time.

During the first-round series, Chris Paul was pivotal in sending the LA Clippers away as he averaged 13.6 points on 41.4% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range, while also having 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

However, in the two games that he played in the second-round series, he struggled to play to his standards as he only averaged 9.5 points on 42.9% shooting, 5.5 assits and 2.5 rebounds.

Poll : 0 votes