Is D'Angelo Russell playing tonight against Lakers? Latest on Nets star's status for game vs former team (Mar. 10)

D'Angelo Russell will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets in their interconference regular season matchup against the LA Lakers. The star point guard is not listed on the injury report and will face his former team, with whom he played earlier this season.

Ad

This will be the second time Russell faces the Lakers after being traded away by the Purple and Gold. He previously played against them on January 17 when the Nets visited the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In that game, the one-time All-Star logged 27 minutes, recording 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

After the trade, Russell made a bold statement, expressing that he would never take the opportunity to play freely for granted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'll never take being able to play free basketball like this for granted again," Russell said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since joining the Nets mid-season, Russell has flourished, although he has missed several games due to injury. In the games he has played, the veteran guard has been effective in orchestrating the team’s offense.

This season, D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Nets. He is shooting 39.6% from the field, including 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nets, meanwhile, haven't been a winning team this season. The Brooklyn-based franchise currently occupies the 12th sport in the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-42 record through 63 games. The franchise has lost eight of their last 10 games.

How to watch D'Angelo Russell in action during Lakers vs. Nets game?

The Brooklyn Nets will host the LA Lakers on Monday, March 10, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and YES, with pre-game coverage starting one hour prior to tip-off. For those who prefer to stream, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (subject to regional restrictions).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback