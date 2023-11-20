Is Damion Lee and Sydel Curry-Lee’s son Daxon practicing to be like Uncle Steph at golf? New details emerge about Curry-Lee family scion

Damion Lee and his wife, Sydel Curry-Lee, took to social media and posted a story of their son, Daxon, trying to play golf. Daxon appears to enjoy playing golf, and the couple hopes he will become as good as his uncle Stephen Curry is in the sport.

Over the years, Curry has become a great golfer and talked about his love for golf during the summer.

"I get way more nervous on the first tee of any event than basketball," Curry said in mid-July. "I still get butterflies on the court, but that’s my happy place. It’s something about this game. I don’t know how to explain it, but it brings a lot out of you."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damion Lee and Curry's sister, Sydel, want to see their son, born in November 2021, become as good as his uncle in golf.

Image via Instagram

Lee and Stephen Curry were teammates for four years in the Golden State Warriors (2018-2022), claiming the championship in 2022. In January 2023, Lee returned to the Bay Area with the Phoenix Suns as an opponent and got his championship ring.

"I’m excited. This is something when you’re a little kid, you dream of playing at the highest level," Lee said before getting his ring. "To play at the highest level for the past five years. To be with such an amazing organization as Golden State."

Stephen Curry welcomed Lee on the floor and said:

"We want to welcome our brother Damion Lee back. Four amazing years with the Golden State Warriors. I know he has a lot of amazing years left in this league, but he’s always Dub Nation, he’s always family. Congratulations, brother. You’re a champ."

Damion Lee has no timetable for his return after meniscus surgery

Damion Lee suffered a major setback heading into the start of the regular season in the NBA after suffering a meniscus injury that will keep him out indefinitely.

Lee was forced to have surgery to repair the damage, but the Suns have no timetable for when he will return to the court. However, a meniscus surgery takes a few months of recovery.

The franchise said in a statement:

"Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee today underwent a successful surgery to repair his right meniscus. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Updates on Lee’s return to the court will be provided as appropriate."

Expand Tweet

Lee is on a two-year deal with the Suns, worth $5.4 million, with the final year being a player option, amounting to $2.8 million.