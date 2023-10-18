Is De'Aaron Fox playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest injury report from Sacramento Kings (18th October)

De'Aaron Fox played in all of the Sacramento Kings’ three preseason games. The Kings are slowly but steadily ramping up his minutes as the team prepares for the 2023-24 season. In the game against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, the All-Star guard logged in 26 minutes, the most yet in the preseason. The Kings and the Warriors will have a rematch on Wednesday but it remains to be seen if Fox will play.

Sacramento’s last two preseason games are against the Warriors on the said day and the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Fox will likely play just one of those back-to-back games. He could be given more time to rest, so his next outing could be against the Jazz.

The Kings are winless in the preseason. Their last loss was in overtime against the Golden State Warriors. Still, Sacramento coach Mike Brown will be happy with De'Aaron Fox’s conditioning and readiness. In their last game against the Dubs, he had 17 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 26 minutes.

The Kings could sideline him in the rematch against the Warriors. Mike Brown, who talked to the media about his team’s preparation, was non-committal about Fox’s availability on Wednesday.

De'Aaron Fox is looking to put on another All-Star-caliber season

De'Aaron Fox made the All-Star for the first time in his career last season despite coming in as a replacement to Steph Curry. Together with fellow All-Star Domantas Sabonis, they led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Fox is looking to build on that success to have an even better campaign next season.

Sabonis and Fox, though, learned a few lessons in the Kings’ playoff loss to the Golden State Warriors. They were booted out of the postseason after a thrilling seven-game affair. The Kings are hoping their 1-2 punch could put those lessons to good use for the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Sacramento Kings added Sasha Vezenkov and Chris Duarte to their lineup. They are expected to give the team more scoring punch. Vezenkov is the 2023 EuroLeague MVP and one of Europe’s deadliest bucket-getters. Duarte is also a decent shotmaker. They will help make De'Aaron Fox’s life a little easier on offense.

If Sacramento has another superb regular season, which they are expected to have, Fox should become a two-time All-Star.