Is De'Aaron Fox playing tonight against Hawks? Latest on star point guard's debut for Spurs (Feb. 5)

De'Aaron Fox is set to make his debut for the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday in an interconference matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Fox recently joined the Spurs as part of a blockbuster three-team trade from the Sacramento Kings. It remains to be seen whether he will immediately enter the starting lineup alongside Victor Wembanyama or be gradually eased into the rotation.

Fox last took the court for the Kings on Saturday against the OKC Thunder, where he played 30 minutes and recorded 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal. He shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Following the trade, Fox shared a heartfelt message expressing his deep gratitude to the Kings organization and their fans for their support throughout his time in Sacramento.

"I can't quite find the words to express what I want to say, but thank you," Fox wrote on Instagram. "Coming in as a 19-year-old kid and leaving as a 27-year-old man, I'm grateful I got to spend the beginning of my young adulthood here. The love for the city is unmatched.

De'Aaron Fox stats vs. Atlanta Hawks

De'Aaron Fox has faced the Atlanta Hawks 14 times in his career, consistently delivering strong performances against the Eastern Conference team. The one-time All-Star holds impressive averages of 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game against Atlanta.

This season, while still with the Kings, Fox squared off against the Hawks twice. In one matchup, he erupted for 31 points, while in the other, he posted a solid 28-point performance.

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT).

The Spurs vs. Hawks game will be telecast live on ESPN, FDSSE (local) and FDSSW (local) while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

