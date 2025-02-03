  • home icon
Victor Wembanyama's Spurs land De'Aaron Fox in blockbuster three-team deal as Warriors' $215M target joins forces with Kings

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 03, 2025 01:51 GMT
San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
Victor Wembanyama's Spurs land De'Aaron Fox in blockbuster three-team deal as Warriors' $215M target joins forces with Kings. (Image Source: Getty)

The NBA witnessed another blockbuster three-team trade on Sunday, as the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. NBA insider Shams Charania once again sent the basketball world into a frenzy by revealing that the Spurs, Kings, and Bulls were involved in the high-profile deal.

Additionally, the trade saw Golden State Warriors' rumored target, Zach LaVine, leave the Chicago Bulls to join forces with the Kings. LaVine, who is currently on a five-year, $215.16 million contract, had been heavily linked to Steph Curry and the Warriors before the deal materialized.

De'Aaron Fox trade details:

San Antonio Spurs received: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Sacramento Kings received: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)

Chicago Bulls received: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS

Note: More details to follow. This is a live copy and will be updated soon.

Edited by Atishay Jain
