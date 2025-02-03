Victor Wembanyama's Spurs land De'Aaron Fox in blockbuster three-team deal as Warriors' $215M target joins forces with Kings

The NBA witnessed another blockbuster three-team trade on Sunday, as the San Antonio Spurs acquired De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings. NBA insider Shams Charania once again sent the basketball world into a frenzy by revealing that the Spurs, Kings, and Bulls were involved in the high-profile deal.

Additionally, the trade saw Golden State Warriors' rumored target, Zach LaVine, leave the Chicago Bulls to join forces with the Kings. LaVine, who is currently on a five-year, $215.16 million contract, had been heavily linked to Steph Curry and the Warriors before the deal materialized.

De'Aaron Fox trade details:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs received: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Sacramento Kings received: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), three second round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back)

Trending

Chicago Bulls received: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via SAS

Expand Tweet

Note: More details to follow. This is a live copy and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback