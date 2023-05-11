Is Deandre Ayton playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest injury update on Suns' star ahead of matchup (11th May 2023)

Many NBA fans are wondering if Deandre Ayton is playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets. The Phoenix Suns are facing elimination as they are down 3-2 in the series, which is why Game 6 will be crucial.

Unfortunately for the Suns, they won't be able to count on Ayton's services. The big man has been ruled out of the game due to his rib contusion, according to Shams Charania.

While the 6-foot-11 center hasn't been playing well this postseason, his absence will negatively impact the game. The good news, however, is that the Suns have won four of their five games at home in the playoffs.

Deandre Ayton will miss his first game of the 2023 NBA playoffs

The 24-year-old center has appeared in every single game for the Phoenix Suns this postseason. In 10 games, the big man is averaging 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Many fans have been disappointed with his performances, but there is no doubt that the Suns will miss him.

Considering that Deandre Ayton is not playing tonight, he will likely be replaced by Jock Landale. The backup big man has started in only five games of his two-year NBA career, but has proven to be a great replacement for Ayton.

Landale has been a great replacement for Ayton so far (Image via Getty Images)

In only 13.7 minutes per game, the backup center has averaged 5.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. His inside presence has drastically helped the Suns and we can expect another big game from him on Thursday night.

Considering that Nikola Jokic is the best player on the Denver Nuggets, guarding him will be a top priority for Phoenix. Since Deandre Ayton is not playing tonight, we also expect Bismack Biyombo to get a bigger role in Game 6.

Chris Paul also won't play in Game 6 (Image via Getty Images)

Besides Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul is also not playing tonight. The star point guard was ruled out with a groin injury and will miss a must-win Game 6.

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, will likely be without Jamal Murray. Murray is listed as questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

If the Nuggets win Game 6 on Thursday night, they will advance to face the winner of the series between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. After five games of the series, the Lakers have a 3-2 lead and the next game will be played in Los Angeles.

