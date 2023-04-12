Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight against Raptors? Latest injury update on Bulls' star ahead of matchup (April 12, 2023)

DeMar DeRozan was one of the healthiest NBA players in the 2022-23 regular season. The Chicago Bulls guard appeared in 74 games, averaging 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

The 6-foot-6 star is a big piece of the team and will be crucial for the matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. The Bulls and Raptors will meet in a play-in game, with the winner staying in the tournament and fighting for the eighth seed.

DeRozan is 100% healthy and will be available for the matchup against his former team. Considering how amazing he has been, his availability will give Chicago a big boost and possibly a victory.

DeMar DeRozan has missed only eight games this season and will play against the Toronto Raptors

DeMar DeRozan was drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA draft. He spent the first nine seasons of his professional basketball career in Canada, leading the team to five playoff appearances, including the Eastern Conference finals in 2016.

Since leaving the Raptors, DeRozan has faced his former team 13 times, winning seven matchups. He's averaged 21.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 6.2 apg in these games. Furthermore, the guard has also been very efficient, converting 53.2% of his total shots against the Raptors.

DeRozan played for the Raptors from 2009 to 2018. (Image via Getty Images)

DeMar DeRozan has dealt with quadriceps and hip injuries throughout the 2022-23 season, missing a couple of games due to them. The Bulls star missed a few matchups due to load management as well.

The 14-year NBA veteran has played in all three games against the Toronto Raptors this season. However, he hasn't been on top of his game as he only averaged 14.0 ppg.

DeRozan has only averaged 14 points per game against Toronto this season. (Image via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have lost three straight games against the Raptors in Toronto. Their last victory in Canada was on Oct. 25, 2021, when DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 26 points.

The Raptors can be very tough, especially at home, which is why the play-in matchup should certainly be exciting. The Bulls are 1-2 against them this season, but were 3-1 last year, with their only loss coming in overtime.

The winner of the matchup will proceed to the next round of the play-in tournament and play against the Miami Heat on Friday night, while the losing team will be eliminated from the competition.

