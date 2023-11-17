DeMar DeRozan didn't play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday due to personal reasons. The Magic defeated the Chicago Bulls in the last seconds of the game when Paolo Bencharo made a game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds remaining on the game clock. DeRozan is again listed as questionable when the Chicago Bulls take on the Magic on Friday.

Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reported on Tuesday that the Bulls star was expected to be back for the Friday game. Although it is still not confirmed that the six-time All-Star will be back, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suited up for the game.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Coach Billy Donovan previously stated that he was certain that his best player would miss no more than one game. It is suspected that the player's absence from the game was due to a family situation, however, the details are unknown, and one can hope for his quick return.

In the last game against the Magic on Wednesday, Torrey Craig replaced DeRozan and started for the Bulls. So, far Craig has started six games for the Bulls and has helped the team to spread the floor. So far in 11 games, Craig has averaged 4.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.

On Wednesday, the Bulls were held to 33 points in the first half, the lowest by an NBA team in the 2023-24 season. They trailed by 19 points in the third quarter. However, in the last seconds of the game, Zach LaVine tied it with a three-pointer. The Bulls eventually lost the game 94-96.

DeMar DeRozan might not resign with the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan is in the last year of his contract and there have been reports that he is in talks with the team about his contract. According to sources, the six-time All-Star player is opposed to the team's rebuilding, which may cause him to reconsider resigning with the organization.

DeRozan has spent 14 years in the league and has yet to win a championship. The 34-year-old veteran would want to place himself in the best-case scenario to give himself a chance to win a championship before retiring.

Teams have already set their eyes on the Bull's possible breakup involving both DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Although the Bulls want to re-sign their star player, there is no clear sign for DeRozan to resign.

Moreover, it would create a win-win situation for the Bulls if DeRozan doesn't sign. It would create enough cap space for the team to bring in valuable assets and make them a championship contender