3 worst case scenarios for Chicago Bulls amid rumors of franchise's potential downfall

After the second week of the 2023-24 NBA season, many observers believe the Chicago Bulls have one of the worst teams in the league. Despite some of the NBA's top scorers on the roster, the Bulls haven’t made as much impact as they expected. They are under high scrutiny from the NBA scouts amid the fear that the Bulls might break up the entire roster to rebuild the team.

Two of Chicago's superstars, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, have already been linked to the trade rumors around the league. While LaVine was linked in the James Harden trade, DeRozan is reaching the end of his contract.

Last season, the Bulls were 40-42 in the regular season and missed the playoffs. If the team’s poor performance continues in the season, the possibility of disbanding the core group might move towards a reality. Here are three worst-case scenarios for the Chicago Bulls amid their potential downfall in the season.

3 worst case scenarios for Chicago Bulls

#3 Bulls do not make the playoffs

With the way the Chicago Bulls are playing this season, they might not make the playoffs. It is true that with two of the league’s most lethal scorers on the roster, it is a far-fetched idea. However, in the absence of point guard Lonzo Ball, who is dealing with his knee injury, the Bulls' chances would be largely hurt.

Chicago is already showing the signs of team breakdown this early in the season. When DeRozan joined the Bulls in 2021, they were projected to make it out of the Eastern Conference. However, they fell flat on their face. The team faced a first-round exit that year, and in the next season, it failed to make the playoffs.

This season already seems like a failure, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Bulls would remain in the bottom five teams in the Eastern Conference.

#2 Bulls lose DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is the perfect candidate for a blockbuster trade for the Chicago Bulls. He is in the final year of his contract, and it has been reported that he might already be in talks with the Bulls. However, if Chicago tries to rebuild, they might risk losing DeRozan, who is reportedly against rebuilding the team.

"I think a lot of people who say that or suggest that really don't understand basketball at all, in my opinion," DeRozan told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in September. "You can think that's an answer or that's a route. But there's no telling how long that route is going to even last.

"That route doesn't necessarily always work in a timely fashion that you may think it will take."

The 34-year-old veteran has spent 14 years in the league without winning a championship. He might not sign with the team if he doesn’t see a scenario where he can win a title with the Chicago Bulls. His contract allows him to look around the league and join a franchise where he can win the title.

Moreover, it would be a win-win situation for the Bulls if they traded the six-time NBA All-Star player. He could help them acquire some valuable assets in return.

#1 Bulls are forced to break the roster

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that NBA scouts are already crowding themselves during the Chicago Bulls games this season. According to Windhorst, the scouts hope the team might break up the roster sometime in the season.

"In talking to some people around the league, the scouts are jamming themselves into Bulls games because they realize that at some point, the Bulls may break this team up," Windhorst said. "And they're all gathering intelligence like, 'What's gonna happen with the Bulls?'"

If that happens, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan would be the primary targets for the trade deals. Yet again, the trade might be a desired option for both players and the team.

The Chicago Bulls might get quality players in the trade, and LaVine and DeRozan could end up with championship-caliber teams. Adding Nikola Vucevic to the trade deal could also bring in some excellent role players.