Stephen A. Smith red flags Joel Embiid's 'reliability' issues, picks Giannis Antetokounmpo as best player in Eastern Conference

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Joel Embiid is the best player in the Eastern Conference ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Smith said that from the talent perspective, he will go with Embiid, but not in terms of durability.

The ESPN analyst pointed Embiid out for his inconsistency in the postseason compared to Antetokounmp, who has been dominant at both ends of the floor. Smith said that Antetokounmpo has less talent compared to Embiid, but he shows up and gives his best when his team needs it.

“You want to tell me Joel Embiid is a better talent I am down for that …he has got the entire arsenal. So from a talent perspective not to mention his size and his willingness to defend and block shots of course I would go with Joel Embiid as a talent.

"But resume, as it pertains to durability you have to go with Giannis. Because Giannis is not only a champion, not only you know a league MVP, defensive player of the year all of this all of this. Giannis obviously has shown up all the time.”

Smith also pointed to the fact that the "Greek Freak"has a better resume than Embiid, thanks to the reigning MVP’s reliability issues, especially in the postseason.

When Embiid is healthy, he's a monster on the floor but has consistently been plagued by injuries.

Joel Embiid credits team camaraderie for 76ers' early success

The Philadelphia 76ers are the best in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid has said that the team's success is because of their team camaraderie. With a 6-1 record on the season, the 76ers are ahead of teams like Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Even after James Harden's departure from Philadelphia, the 76ers have been nothing short of a dominant force. Embiid also attributed his team's success to the team culture saying that there's no ego in the team.

“I think it’s a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” Embiid said. “No one has an ego on this team.

Embiid also highlighted that the 76ers are fully focused on putting the team first, and their primary goal is to win games. After the trade that sent Harden to the LA Clippers, there were serious concerns about the team's success in the playoffs.

Embiid, though, is playing at a very high level and leading his team in scoring from the front. Continuing his 2022-23 MVP season, the 76ers star is once again in the MVP conversation. Embiid is leading the league in points per game with 31.7 points per game.