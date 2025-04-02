Is Dereck Lively II playing tonight against the Atlanta Hawks? Exploring Mavs star's availability (April 2)

Young center Dereck Lively II has been out for the Dallas Mavericks since January 14 due to a right ankle stress fracture. The sophomore big man has left a big hole in the middle, with the Mavericks also missing fellow center Daniel Gafford and newly acquired Anthony Davis due to injuries in the past two months.

After over two months of recovery, Lively is listed as questionable to play for the Mavericks against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. It's the second straight game Lively is listed as questionable after he was eventually ruled out on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Dereck Lively II’s appearance against the Hawks will likely be a game-time decision, as they have taken his status to day-to-day. According to Dallas coach Jason Kidd, Lively has been closing in on an on-court return, as he has played a full practice with the team.

Dereck Lively II’s addition to the squad would be a great boost in the Mavericks’ playoff push as they are ninth in the Western Conference with a 37-39 record. He was a key figure in Dallas’ NBA Finals run last season, as a rim-running big alongside Gafford.

Lively is averaging 9.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, but those numbers happened when Doncic was with the Mavericks.

The 21-year-old center’s dynamics with Davis, who joined in the Doncic trade in February, remains to be seen, as the two players are yet to share the court since the blockbuster trade.

A win against the Hawks will push the Mavericks further away from elimination, as the 11th-placed Phoenix Suns are 2.0 games behind them in the standings.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explains Dereck Lively II’s importance to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Dereck Lively II in the 2023 NBA Draft, getting a promising center to add to their core young players.

Before Lively had picked up an injury in January, coach Jason Kidd explained how big a role he plays for the Mavericks as they continue to develop his game.

“He’s one of our best passers, identifying the back door, he’s very comfortable with making that play. … His next step, we’re not gonna say he’s gonna be the next Joker (Nikola Jokic), but being able to playmake and turning down that first guy or being able to be aggressive. To look to score for himself as much as he does for his teammates,” Kidd said.

That role is expected to be tweaked, considering the integration of Anthony Davis to the roster this season. Davis adds rim protection and post presence for the Mavericks, a far cry from the pick-and-roll threat Doncic gave the team.

