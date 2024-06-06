Is Dereck Lively II playing tonight vs Boston Celtics? Latest on Mavericks rookie's NBA Finals Game 1 status (June 6) 

Barring a last-minute setback, Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II is set to feature in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics is scheduled to be held at TD Garden on Thursday.

Lively is not on the Mavericks' injury, questionable or probable list ahead of the game. Thus, the Mavericks' rookie is set to suit up for the biggest game of his young career so far.

Dallas will be thrilled to have a fit Lively in their ranks, especially because of the kind of impact the 20-year-old rookie has had on the team's road to the finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lively's efficiency in scoring, athleticism, ability to rebound and block shots and his camaraderie with Luke Doncic have played a pivotal role in the Mavericks' inspirational run in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dereck Lively and the Mavericks had endured an injury setback during the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lively sustained a blow to his neck in Game 3 and missed Game 4 due to a neck sprain.

In Lively's absence, the Mavericks lost Game 4 and failed to sweep the Timberwolves, but came back to win the series in Game 5 with the rookie back on the court.

In the Western Conference finals, Lively shot 16-for-16 from the field in the four games he played.

Overall in this year's playoffs, Lively has averaged 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks on 66.7% shooting from the field in 16 games.

Dereck Lively to play a big role for Mavericks in NBA Finals

The rookie center will have to perform at an elite level for the Dallas Mavericks to win their second-ever NBA championship. Lively will need to seamlessly compliment the team's two superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, to boost the Mavs' chances of triumphing over a strong Boston Celtics outfit.

After a training session on June 3, Lively spoke about playing against the 17-time NBA champions in the finals:

"I'm excited. When you go up against such a great team, ...I know I'm gonna fail. But being able to adapt to things that I'm failing is something I'm looking forward to. ...Going out there, making a mistake, learning and rectifying that mistake," Lively said during a media interaction.

Expand Tweet

It will be quite a litmus test of Lively's temperament when he steps on the court for Game 1 of the finals in a hostile setting on the road. So far, Lively has tackled pressure well in the playoffs, and Mavericks fans will hope the rookie continues to perform well in the biggest series of his career.