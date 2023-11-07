Is Devin Booker playing against Chicago Bulls? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (November 8)

The Phoenix Suns (3-4) will play the Chicago Bulls (3-5) on November 8 to conclude their three-game road trip and fans are hopeful to see Devin Booker in action. The All-Star guard missed the two road games they played in Philadelphia and Detroit due to injuries.

As they take on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, the Suns have confirmed that Booker won't be playing in Chicago tomorrow. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has been ruled out due to a calf injury and will miss a third game in a row. Overall, tomorrow's game will be the sixth he'll miss this season.

The former Kentucky guard played in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, where he scored 32 points, leading the team to a win. He played his second game against the San Antonio Spurs and led the team in mounting a comeback. Booker ended with 31 points, nine rebounds, and 13 assists, but that wasn't enough for the win.

Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for their game in Chicago. The star shooting guard hasn't played a single game this season due to injuries to his back. Damion Lee, who had knee surgery prior to the start of the season, remains out of the lineup.

Phoenix is coming off a 120-106 win against the Detroit Pistons, thanks to the heroics of Kevin Durant. The star forward had 41 points, four rebounds, and five assists to help the Suns improve their record. So far this season, KD has been the only consistent star and has carried the team since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Frank Vogel addressed the injury to Devin Booker

For Devin Booker, the season started with him having a sore toe, then it became a sprained ankle, and now a calf strain. The Suns head coach, Frank Vogel, addressed the concerning news ahead of their match against the Bulls.

"He had soreness in the ankle and soreness in the calf," Vogel said. "He got an MRI last night and it revealed a calf strain. So there is an injury there. He's trying to get back as quickly as possible, but he's dealt with a toe first, and then an ankle and now a calf strain."

Vogel shared the pressure Booker had could have played a factor in it. After coming off an injury, the shooting guard immediately spent 35 minutes on the floor in their second game against the Spurs.

